the-bavarians-move-unadorned-to-the-semi-finals

The first shock came early. Shortly after referee Tobias Stieler kicked off the DFB Cup quarter-final between Schalke and Bavaria, the home fans unrolled several royal blue banners to take a position in the excitedly-led Causa Dietmar Hopp.

We would have been happy to find out Which thoughts were probably shooting through the head of the Schalke sports director Jochen Schneider at that moment. “Maybe we need a one-step plan: A transparent – game abandonment!”, He had said before the cup duel, placing himself in the long line of law and order officials on this topic.

The Bayern fans do without poster campaigns this time

But it didn't come that far, the Bayern drove a scheduled 0: 1 (0: 1) win after 93 minutes, which Joshua Kimmich ensured in the first half with a fine shot in the corner. Bayern are – once again – in the semi-finals of the DFB Cup.

Luckily, the Schalke fans had previously limited themselves to a gentle criticism. “Dementer Fußball-Bund” was on the top of three posters. “Forgotten pledge against collective punishment” was read on the second. “Now you try to blackmail us fans with a game abandonment,” it said on the third. It could be understood as a replica of the harsh rhetoric of Schneider, Rummenigge and Co. The Bayern fans completely avoided poster campaigns.

The players of the home eleven were initially more present on the pitch. They quickly presented their counterattack, resulting in two excellent chances for Alessandro Schöpf and Guido Burgstaller. Schöpf aimed just past, Burgstaller hit the crossbar after fine preparation by Weston McKennie. The blue-white pendant in the with 62 271 Spectators sold out in the arena were in a good mood, especially as Burgstaller after 20 even into Tor hit. Only the cheers about the supposed leadership quickly subsided, offside, also confirmed by the video evidence.

Hand on it: Manuel Neuer saves from Guido Burgstaller. Photo: Bernd Thissen / dpa

Bayern started somewhat more cautiously and surprisingly with Kimmich in central defense. Together with David Alaba, the German international was probably the physically smallest defensive center in the world, but that should be secondary. Often it is enough to do the right thing in the right place. And so Kimmich appeared after 40 minutes at the Schalke penalty area and put the ball out round 18 meters flat into the long corner. Schalke goalkeeper Markus Schubert, who replaced the most error-prone Alexander Nübel, was powerless.

The lead was only logical, Bayern's ball possession machine had gradually increased the pressure on Schalke's back team. But until Kimmich came on the scene, Munich had lacked precision in the end.

Bayern control the game in the second half

The same could be observed after the break, when Müller stepped to the corner and thoughtlessly fitted the ball into the goal. A short allusion to the free-standing Coutinho was planned. The cup duel subsequently lacked excitement, the Schalke could not do as they wanted, with Bayern it was the other way round.

The first Schalke corner was only significant after just over an hour, by that time the Munich team had already carried out ten of them. It got a little dangerous when Rabbi Matondo fired several rocket stages at the same time, literally flew along the right-hand outer orbit; but behind the cross, which was slightly deflected by Pavard, Schalke striker Benito Raman put too little pressure, the ball rolled into the hands of largely unemployed Manuel Neuer.

Together: Bayern celebrate the winning goal. Photo: Bernd Thissen / dpa

Bayern controlled relentlessly in the second round over long distances, only they did not hit the goal. Gnabry forgave from an acute angle, a Kimmich corner set Goretzka completely free-standing next to the gate, a very respectable attempt by the ex-Schalke to pull back ended up just above it. Coutinho was also unlucky when his dart from 16 meters only clapped on the crossbar.

And so the minutes passed, there was little of a cup fight to be felt. The fact that Schalke had succeeded in scoring just one goal in the past four games and that the last competitive win resulted from the round of 16 in the cup (3-2 against Hertha BSC) should also have been known to the Munich team.

And so they managed their matter-of-fact soberly 1: 0. It didn't help the hosts that at least the fans still believed in a turnaround. “Get up when you're Schalke”, the local visitors sang after 80 minutes, but maybe more out of despair .