the-basketball-bundesliga-is-still-playing-for-time

Time and money are currently the two most important units of measurement in the basketball Bundesliga. And both are becoming increasingly scarce these days, which also makes clear the decision of the league on Wednesday to continue suspending the game, until 30. April.

No team in the league has completed more than 21 of the 32 scheduled main round games, from the play not to mention offs. This puts the clubs on their wallets: no games, no fans, no sponsoring, no TV proceeds. In the event of an early end of the season, the league estimates the damage at up to 25 million euros – about a sixth of the total turnover.

Some BBL teams already have Facts created

This has created two reaction patterns in the league: Some are already starting to save wherever possible. The budget is relieved at every nook and corner, short-time work registered, player contracts dissolved, facts created. In Bayreuth or Gießen, for example, there is now only one core roster after the US professionals have signed dissolution contracts. This can be sold as a big human gesture – the players can finally go home to their families – but of course it also saves a lot of money. The clubs speculate that the season will end prematurely.

However, there are also those who hope that there will still be a reasonably regular degree. Somehow, somewhere, sometime. They also have to see how they can make ends meet, but consider the damage to be less if there are still a few games this season. A bit of TV money here, a few sponsorship receipts there, and above all a public presence that should help market the following season – that's the calculation.

This interest group was not just running the money, however also the time of it – until Tuesday, the postponement of the summer games in Tokyo was announced. Without this step, the season would have been over on Wednesday. But suddenly there is room in the diary again and with it the at least theoretical chance to find an orderly end to the season in summer. The league could imagine a “shortened or condensed mode”.

In addition to all sorts of health and legal issues, the league must first clarify its internal relationship. Because with the much-vaunted solidarity between the clubs, it was obviously not that far in the past few days, at least as the statements of some responsible persons suggest. The decision to continue the game operation and thus to keep the chance to continue the season was made “with a clear majority” – but not unanimously.