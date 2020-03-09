the-authorities-advise-on-football

According to the recommendations of high-ranking politicians, ghost games and even game cancellations in the national soccer leagues and European competitions are getting closer. The spread of the novel corona virus could be directly affected on Monday evening (20. 30 o'clock / Sky ) the second division match between VfB Stuttgart and leaders Arminia Bielefeld. The local health authorities also have to decide on the Champions League hit in Leipzig and the catch-up derby in Mönchengladbach.

The announcement by NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) that there will be ghost games in his state, “In my opinion, this is certainly justifiable when it comes to health,” said the CDU chairwoman Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer in the ZDF “Morgenmagazin”. Health minister Jens Spahn had recommended on Twitter via Twitter to cancel major events with more than 1000 visitors more aggressively.

Kramp-Karrenbauer “also relies on the insight dcer individual clubs and also those who then have to order it ”. The organizers of the games in Germany are the clubs, which were very reluctant to comment on the situation on Monday morning. League boss Christian Seifert had opened the door for games closed to the public on Sunday.

The 50 year-old emphasized “that the Season as planned must be finished by mid-May in order to determine promoted and relegated players and the participants for international competitions. In Italian football, due to the spread of Sars-CoV-2, a number of games have been postponed or held before empty ranks since the end of February, including the top game on Sunday between champions Juventus Turin and Inter Milan (2-0). “Whether you play without an audience or not, the club has to decide, not me,” said Karl-Josef Laumann (CDU), Minister of Health in North Rhine-Westphalia, on the ARD program “Anne Will “. The Spahn recommendation will be implemented, “tomorrow or now, absolutely clearly”. There were initially no similarly clear announcements from other federal states.

The first precautionary measures had recently been introduced in the Bundesliga

NRW, Dortmund, Leverkusen, Gladbach, Schalke, Cologne, Dusseldorf and Paderborn are by far the most Bundesliga clubs. Next Saturday (15. 30 Uhr / Sky) is the district derby between the BVB and Schalke scheduled. As a precaution, Ruhrpott neighbor VfL Bochum stopped selling tickets for the upcoming games on Monday. The Rhenish derby postponed between Gladbach and 1. FC Köln due to a storm is said to be on Wednesday (18. 30 o'clock).

Afterwards (21. 00 Uhr / Sky), the round of 16 second leg second leg match between Paris Saint-Germain and BVB is to increase in Paris. The sports newspaper “L'Équipe” reported that under normal conditions the kick-off would be “increasingly hypothetical”. France is also struggling with more and more infections with the new virus. The paper speculates that a decision will be announced on Monday. A shift of the game seems impossible due to the tight schedule. By Monday afternoon, the top class game between RB and Tottenham Hotspur should also be decided in Leipzig, which for Tuesday (21. 00 Uhr / Sky) is planned.

The first precautionary measures had recently been introduced in the Bundesliga. Several clubs instructed their players, among other things, not to sign autographs until further notice and not to be available for photos or selfies with the fans. In addition, the mandatory handshake was suspended before the games. In some arenas, fans were offered additional disinfectants. At ghost games, in addition to the teams involved, supervisors, ball children, arena staff and journalists may also be present. (dpa)