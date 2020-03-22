the-athletes-act,-the-ioc-is-only-lavishing-around

The pictures from Japan will please Thomas Bach. More than 50. 000 people gathered at a train station on Saturday to marvel at the Olympic flame in a golden cauldron. The coronavirus pandemic hardly seemed to bother them all.

This is how the Olympic machinery continues. While major sporting events are being canceled all over the world and numerous athletes are currently unable to prepare normally for the Olympic Games in four months because of the restrictions in their countries, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) stubbornly adheres to the set program.

The athletes represent the Olympic values ​​more than the officials

And IOC President Bach is still raving about it, a rejection would be unfair and would become the dream of the Destroy athletes. The current situation, the uncertainty due to this slope, is an absolute nightmare for many athletes. So while the IOC and Bach continue to wash around, the athletes are now acting as consistently as the guardians of the games should. Even if it is painful – but there is no alternative.

Saber fencer Max Hartung has now ruled out participation in the summer games. “Break his heart” and he could have cried, said the 30 year old in the ZDF “sports studio”. But Hartung, who is also chairman of the Verein Athleten Deutschland, sends a strong signal with his tough decision. He shows the IOC that it cannot ignore the concerns of athletes so easily and should finally decide to move the games.

But Hartung shows a lot more: that the athletes represent the Olympic values ​​more strongly than the officials. That fair, safe cooperation means more to them than medals and the big show around them. If only Bach and Co. would finally listen to the athletes.