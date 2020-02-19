the-anxiety-is-only-really-starting-for-the-employees

The supermarket chain Real is finally sold after months of tug of war: But for the 34 000 Employees in the 276 branches and for millions of real customers, the uncertainty continues.

It may still take months until they get clarity as to whether “their” branch will continue to be operated, sold or closed.

Verdi federal board member Stefanie Nutzberger spoke on Wednesday of a “bitter day for the real employees”. The trade unionist warned of the possible destruction of more than 10 000 Jobs in the course of the takeover.

The new Real owner, the financial investor SCP, wants to smash Real after the takeover, like SCP and Metro after signing the contract on Wednesday night in a joint Communication reaffirmed. The majority of the 276 real markets are to be sold to competitors such as Kaufland, Globus or Edeka. Only a core of 50 branches is to be continued 24 months under the name Real. Around 30 branches should be closed due to a lack of future prospects.

Which branch left what to happen, the parties initially left open. As a resale would have to be checked by the Federal Cartel Office, it may also take a while until there is clarity.

The alarm bells ring at Verdi

At the union However, Verdi made the announcements from SCP and Metro ring the alarm bells.

The federal department head for retail, Orhan Akman, said: “It works like a calming pill that supposedly only 30 branches are to be closed. We fear that the number could increase significantly. Because in the end what will become of the 50 branches that are to be operated for the time being is completely unclear. The SCP has no experience with the food trade. ”

SCP Group boss Marjorie Brabet-Friel announced that the financial investor would try“ to avoid closings and layoffs as much as possible ”. However, the further course of action of SCP also depends on the future commitment of the other parties involved, from the employees, works councils and unions to politics and the landlords.

Real recently contributed to the deep red figures Metro

The supermarket chain Real was recently the problem child at the Düsseldorf-based retail giant and had 2018 / 19 ensured deep red numbers for the metro. The hypermarkets, which are mostly on the green field, have suffered from the changing shopping habits in Germany for years. More and more, customers left the hypermarkets on the left and preferred to buy in supermarkets and discounters in their residential areas.

The Metro expects the sale to result in a net cash inflow of around 300 Million Euros. That is 200 million euros less than hoped for a few months ago.

Metro boss Koch is relieved that most of the real -Locations according to the plans of the buyer should continue to be used for retail in the future. “Many of the experienced and qualified Real employees have a good chance of continued employment,” he said. A severance payment arrangement was agreed for employees who lose their jobs for operational reasons.

For the Metro, selling was the last big step on the way to becoming a wholesaler, emphasized Koch.

Competition authorities still have to agree

The contract is still subject to the approval of the supervisory board of the Russian Sistema PJSFC, which will secure the financing of the acquisition. Sistema also announced on Tuesday in Moscow that up to 263 million euros would be made available for this. The competition authorities also have to agree.

The Metro had already announced 2018 that it wanted to hand over the supermarket chain in order to focus entirely on the wholesale business with restaurateurs and small retailers to be able to concentrate. But the sales process turned out to be much more difficult than expected. (dpa)