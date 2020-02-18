the-amazon-founder's-donation-is-a-green-diversion

He is a graduate of the renowned Princeton University, father of four, divorced fresh and expensive and has recently become the owner of the most expensive villa that has ever been sold in Los Angeles, which should hardly hurt him because he is the founder of Amazon the richest man in the world. Lately he wants to be something else: a helper in the fight against climate change. Jeff Bezos has announced that he will donate $ 10 billion to protect the climate.

He plans to set up an environmental foundation called the Bezos Earth Fund to fund researchers, non-governmental organizations and activists. Unclouded joy does not want to arise because the announcement has a smack. 2019 had criticized the group “Amazon employees for climate justice” that their employer would do too little against climate change.

Words are patient

More than 8. 000 employees signed an open letter with concrete demands. Bezos did not go into this directly, but announced that Amazon's energy consumption up to 2030 would only be covered by renewable energies, until 2040 they wanted to be completely CO2-neutral act. The company would also purchase 100. 000 electric vehicles. Only: Such announcements alone will not make a company more climate-friendly.

There is still no exact date for the purchase of electric vehicles. And Amazon has already made a move towards renewable energies 2014. Wind farms were inaugurated before the action fizzled out. On the other hand, the Bezos group works closely with oil and gas producing companies, financed the gala of a climate denier think tank, and donated 2018 money to congressmen who opposed climate protection measures voted – and in January it was announced that employees who had blasted about the climate strategy were threatened with dismissal.

Amazon can continue as before

Bezos' billion donation is seen by many as a green diversion. That is not sustainable – after all, the company can continue as before. In addition, the generous amount shrinks when you take into account that Amazon, thanks to loopholes, pays practically no taxes despite billions of dollars in sales.

Acting as a climate friend is currently popular among the world's best, and that's something , But what remains important is what comes out at the back.

