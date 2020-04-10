the-“aktion-herthakneipe”-helps-hosts-in-need

Necessity makes people inventive. In case of the “Aktion Herthakneipe”, thirst in need is also no obstacle. Since last weekend, Hertha fans have been calling for donations for an original Hertha pub in Berlin on every non-matchday. So last weekend came a proud 2036, 29 euro for the Kugelblitz pub in Wedding. “We hoped that something would come together. We would have signed a four-digit sum in advance. We are of course extremely satisfied, ”says Steven Redetzki. It is part of the fan initiative “Blau-Weißes Stadion”, about which the Tagesspiegel reported, and which has now also launched the “Aktion Herthakneipe”.

“Our efforts in matters Due to the current situation we had to let the stadium rest. We therefore looked for a way to actively help Herthan people in the meantime, ”says Redetzki. The innkeeper of the Kugelblitz pub is also a member of the “Blau-Weißes Stadion” initiative. Like many other pubs, he is not doing well. He had received the emergency aid provided by the State of Berlin, but that could not save the pub in the long run either.

The idea of ​​helping his own member quickly became the plan to have several pubs to help: “The price for beers that you would drink on the day of the match in the stadium or in the pub is donated via PayPal or direct transfer. That is the core of the idea. And you can still drink the beers, ”says Redetzki.

It was important to the founders of the initiative that the respective pub operators are really Herthanians: “That the pubs belong to fan clubs or host fan meetings, for example, and that they are committed to and together with Hertha.” The host of the respective pub then triggers the next pub for which donations are made. This weekend it is the Fränky’s in Wilmersdorf.

The pub is relatively young, it only started three years ago. In the meantime, two Hertha fan clubs are already located in Fränky’s, especially for the away games it is jam-packed. The homemade tarte flambé has an excellent reputation and is eaten in front of the largest screen in the neighborhood.

“We are absolutely delighted that we can be part of the campaign,” says Frank Sassoli, the pub's host. Many guests and neighbors had already offered their help and wanted to buy vouchers: “But we don't have them here. The fundraising campaign is now the perfect opportunity. ”Sassoli has used the last few weeks to rearrange the pub a little behind the closed doors and prettify it:“ So that people feel even more comfortable when they can visit us again. ”

The action spread quite quickly via social networks. Many donors transferred based on Hertha's year of foundation 18, 92 euros. Ingo Schiller, Hertha's managing director of finance, also threw money into the pot. Occasionally, fans from 1. FC Union also helped out with money. “Things like that are bigger than rivalries,” says Redetzki. “We also hope that donations will come from other cities in the coming weeks. The solidarity in the football scene is really great. ”

In addition, the“ Aktion Herthakneipe ”offers virtual bar tables via the video telephony portal Zoom. From 15. 30 o'clock last Saturday some Hertha met virtually to discuss this and that and of course chatting about their club. The last members would have sat in front of their monitors by 23 in the evening. This Saturday, too, the internet will be used again for discussions, shop talk and doing good.

It is not just Redetzki who is hoping that the sum of the opening event will not remain a one-time thing: “It works the fact that ideally people donate more than once. It doesn't have to be 20 euros every weekend. But the money for the two or three beers you would drink in the stadium is already helping the bars, ”says Redetzki. The campaign also had theme shirts produced. Beer coasters and stickers will soon be added “The money from the sales goes into a separate pot and is fairly divided between the bars, so that everyone gets a good result, even if not so much is donated on a Saturday.”

Logically, the campaign has natural limits, after all, there are countless bars throughout the city that broadcast Hertha games and where Hertha fans meet regularly. “Of course there will be pubs at the end that ask: why they and why we not? I can understand that. But we cannot help everyone. Therefore, to help no one is not an alternative, “says Redetzki.

The plan to continue until the end of the season also depends on how long the bars must remain closed. Should the DFL be allowed to play ghost games from May, this does not necessarily mean that the bars will also open again. “If the campaign goes well by then, we can very well imagine pulling it through,” says Redetzki. The landlords would be happy.