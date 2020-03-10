the-aim-is-to-prevent-the-blackout-despite-the-coronavirus-epidemic

A failure of the German gas and electricity supply is one of the horror scenarios for a modern society – even more serious problems in a nuclear power plant. The spread of the corona virus in Germany could also pose challenges for the operators of these critical infrastructures.

How safe the Operation of power transmission and transmission line networks during a widespread escalating pandemic depends in an extreme scenario on the number of experts available for operation from. With insufficient precautionary measures, high infection rates and many employees in quarantine, situations could arise in which they can no longer guarantee secure electricity and gas supplies.

How do companies deal with this? Tagesspiegel Background asked around in the industry – and received detailed answers. They show how seriously the operator takes the situation .

At the transmission system operator (TSO) 50 Hertz based in Berlin, the priority is clear. The core of the company, the control center for the East German and Hamburg electricity grids, must be protected. “The primary goal is to protect employees from infection – especially employees in the system control, ie the control room,” says a company spokesman on request. It provides a detailed insight into the precautionary measures as long as no conclusions relevant to safety can be drawn.

In general, employees are now no longer allowed to travel to risky areas , too not private. “We adopt the definition of these areas from the Robert Koch Institute as a reference point,” said the spokesman. In addition to avoiding crisis areas, employees are instructed to reduce business trips to the necessary extent. In addition: Any 50 Hertz employee who is not clearly to identifying cold symptoms and was in a crisis area, must generally for at least 14 stay at home and recover.

The events in the lobby and politics center Berlin, but also specialist committees and trade fairs are under scrutiny. 50 Hertz evaluate sharply and try to make sensible gradations says the spokesman. “Close contact, for example a standing party, should not be attended and is not organized by us either. We also have visits from foreign delegations to 50 Hertz, for example practically zeroed. “

A press conference where the contact is not so close, however, can be visited and will also be 50 Hertz still organized. “But we also pay attention to the little things: the access to disinfectants , but for example also that food in glasses is handed out. ”For the personnel of the control room who are essential for the operation, stricter rules apply once again, with regard to hygiene, but also when it comes to the question of which contacts to the outside are still possible.

50 Hertz holds the However, the company's core is equipped for all emergencies, far beyond the current threat of the corona virus. “In general, we are protected in network operation against dramatic pandemic threats . As usual with the transmission system operators, we maintain a Reserve Control Center that is always ready for operation in the 50 Hertz headquarters as a supplement to the control room in Neuenhagen, ”says the spokesman.

In the worst crisis, the staff can“ bunkering ”

Second: In the worst crisis, the staff can bunker downright. The employees in the control room as well as in other system-relevant technical areas could “ ensure network operation for weeks in a self-sufficient manner and largely isolated from the environment ,” says the 50 Hertz spokesman. “For this, staff as well as lounge and bedroom as well as storage are available.” Independently of this, technical resources are also available, for example spare parts for the operation of the substations or lines.

Tennet, Amprion and TransnetBW proceed similarly. “We are in close coordination with the three other TSOs and apart from small differences, we follow this risk provision together,” says von 50Hertz. There is a constant exchange on the situation with the authorities.

40. 000 kilometers, the German gas transmission system is long – and particularly heavy in winter and especially important to it is the artery of gas supply. Technically, the operators do this with compressor stations that push the energy source through the tubes. The largest transmission system operator alone operates around 30 of these systems Open Grid Europe (OGE), which he controls from his control room in Essen. How are the precautions there?

Due to the coronavirus, OGE has taken additional precautions to ensure that the gas will also flow if the epidemic escalates : A task force is constantly analyzing the risk situation, the company said on request with. OGE has established a reporting chain in the event of suspected cases of infection in the company and tightened its hygiene measures in operating and administrative facilities.

Very similar to 50 Hertz also: Employees are prohibited from business trips to areas with a high infection rate. There are precautionary measures for returnees from risk areas. Internal and external events that are not absolutely necessary have been canceled.

Similar to the operators of the power transmission networks, the eleven gas network operators also hold replacement control rooms in the event that regular control rooms fail. In the wake of the epidemic, many companies have tightened access controls to the already particularly secure facilities.

Normally, a transmission network is almost completely automated , but trained personnel are required to monitor the processes and to control them manually in an emergency. This applies not only to the control rooms, but also to the compressor stations in the area. Specialists must be able to get there at any time in order to control them manually if necessary.

The Federal Ministry of Economics is also interested in such a procedure. According to information from Tagesspiegel Background about the energy association BDEW, information is currently available about corona precautionary measures and emergency plans of the network operator.

How the country prepared for such a “gas shortage” , was last in the crisis management exercise “Lükex” in the year 2018 to observe. For two days, federal and state authorities, companies in the gas industry and relevant associations trained what to do if the gas supply in parts of southern Germany fails – be it due to natural disasters, sabotage or supply stops by gas producers.

In the winter scenario, schools, hospitals, prisons and offices, for example, had to be fictitiously vacated due to sub-zero temperatures. Communication processes between those involved and with the population were also rehearsed. One of the many conclusions that the official evaluation of the exercise allows: Without operational, i.e. healthy, specialist staff, things get tricky. The enormous effort involved in the protective measures is therefore essential.

Nuclear power plants increase hygiene even further

Also in the nuclear power plants – they are already one of the best protected facilities in Germany during normal operation – due to Corona special arrangements taken.

An example: When nuclear power plants leave the critical area of ​​their workplaces, they have to pass through the so-called exit monitors. These measure possible radioactivity on the body. During the measuring process, the employee must have his face close to the monitor. The nuclear power plant operator RWE has had these devices cleaned and disinfected significantly more often since the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic, said a spokesman.

The company also safeguards itself more externally. RWE has closed the visitor centers at its nuclear power plants in Lingen, Biblis and Gundremmingen. Registered group visits are canceled until further notice. (with Christian Schaudwet)