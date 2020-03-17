the-20-to-29-year-olds-are-most-often-infected

The best information about which population group infects itself (and others) most often with the Sars-CoV-2 virus is currently from South Korea. And they show: 30 percent , so 2300 of all 8100 affect infections in the country 20 – to 29 – year-olds – more than any other age group. Although the boys do not get sick as often as older people and in South Korea not one of this group died of Covid – 19.

But apparently they contribute significantly to the spread of the virus – due to their frequent social contacts in schools, universities, workplaces and leisure activities in bars and clubs. Without knowing it, they could be the driving force behind the pandemic.

South Korea is considered to be the country where the most tests are carried out for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 be carried out: around 4000 tests per million inhabitants – four Times as much as in Italy, 156 times as much as in the USA. Nobody in Germany counts how many tests were made.

While mainly sick people are tested in other countries, South Korea has the test capacities (up to 20000 Tests per day) expanded in such a way that many symptom-free people, practically everyone who wants to have a test, is taken into account. Even around 50 there are drive-thrus in the country where you go can be tested in the car without even having to get out.

Risk taker, cool, rebellious

As a result, the numbers probably reflect the actual spread of the virus much better than the data from other countries. On the mass and early testing and early detection of sick people, the comparatively low mortality rate in South Korea – 0.7 percent compared to seven percent in Italy – is due to Covid – 19. Another reason could be that the South Korean disease protection agency, the KCDC, had just tried the pandemic case in December – with a fictitious corona virus.

Comparisons between countries with different cultures, political systems and health structures are always accompanied by uncertainties in a pandemic. But that young people have about ten times more social contacts than older sections of the population applies here as well. Similarly, young people are more willing to take risks and are less likely to abide by social norms, such as the social distance recommended and ordered by practically every state institution.

Who examples of late adolescent looking for rebellious behavior only needs to go to the Spätis in Berlin, where the particularly “cool” people of the city gather in cozy crowds of people and cheerfully pass the beer bottles around – before you drive home in the morning and let mom or grandpa make you a coffee.

37 percent of Covid – 19 – Dead people in South Korea are between 70 and 80 years old

So it is really often to let the boys have their fun and not to take every testosterone or estrogen-controlled behavior seriously – that this pandemic shouldn't be fun also 20 – until 29 – yearlings become aware when they are on d The South Korean numbers look: Of the 8100 infected people died in the age group of the 70- to 80 – year-olds 5.3 percent of those infected (28 of 525). And they got the viruses from somewhere. Are the boys in this epidemic like the “Thyphus-Mary”, which between 1900 and 1907 worked as a cook in and around New York City and in turn 51 People in several families infected with typhus, but never got sick because of an accidental immunity?

There is no evidence or data for this, this must be clearly mentioned here. Likewise, the high number of infections in the 20 – to 29 – year-olds can of course also be a measurement artifact Maybe: Was this group particularly keen to test for some reason?

Nevertheless, based on the previous data, with all due skepticism, it can be seen that the behavior the 20 – until 29 – year-olds has relevant consequences for this pandemic : From a visit to the club or the little pri vaten 25 – anniversary party with 100 Guests go (statistically) about 30 infected home in the families. And in the end, grandfather or mother who was infected in this way becomes ill or dies – directly or indirectly.

The question is whether the rebellious late-night visit will be successful no matter how “cool” it feels.

– What is the death rate in the age group of 70 – 80 – Regarding yearlings, we unfortunately made a mistake in an earlier version of the text, which has since been corrected. Please excuse that.