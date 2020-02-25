the-1st-fc-union-wins-at-eintracht-frankfurt

The noise that Eintracht Frankfurt fans can make was only impressive again on Thursday. In the 4-1 win in the Europa League against Salzburg, the Waldstadion was completely sold out and Eintracht's supporters, the team and the lavish European Cup evenings celebrated. On Monday evening in the Bundesliga game against 1. FC Union, an atmospheric contrast program was announced in Frankfurt – and that was not because the 1. FC Union won the game with a goal from Sebastian Andersson and an own goal from Frankfurt's Evan Ndicka with 2: 1 (0-0) won.

In protest against Monday games, the northwest curve, which usually contains the most loyal and loudest Eintracht fans, was completely empty. Only a large, black cloth with the crossed out word Monday was visible on the gray steps. “With the picture of the empty fan curve, we want to make it clear that we have long crossed a red line,” said the Frankfurt fan scene in a letter. Without the mood of the Ultras, the Berliners 2700 who traveled with us set the tone – and that was also the case for the eleven Union professionals on the pitch for a long time.

Frankfurt doesn't offer much

Coach Urs Fischer changed his starting eleven to two positions compared to the loss against Leverkusen a week ago, but not voluntarily. Keven Schlotterbeck had to stop training for a few days and was not fit in time. Florian Huebner defended for him. Julian Ryerson replaced the yellow-barred captain Christopher Trimmel.

The Berliner started the game properly and kept putting pressure on their opponents early on. In the 13. Minute, Sebastian Andersson had the first good opportunity and hit the crossbar. However, since the Swedish striker had clearly been sidelined before, this was no cause for excitement. Ultimately, this also applied to a conclusion by Yunus Malli, who had the ball on his 28. Birthday after a strong flank by Marvin Friedrich did not really hit the wall.

However, even less came from Frankfurt after the great international appearance on Thursday. Eintracht had more possession of the ball, but barely got into the penalty area, apart from standards in the first half. A deflected shot by

Timothy Chandler sailed over the goal and shortly before the break it was Unions Hübner who almost brought the Hesse into the lead. After a cross from Ndicka, he headed in between and missed his own goal by just centimeters.

Ingvartsen works as a joker

The Berliners then started the second round more awake – which, however, was not an art against completely sleepy Frankfurters. It was less than four minutes when Union was practically given the lead. David Abraham, Erik Durm and goalkeeper Kevin Trapp looked at each other in the penalty area, but nobody went to the ball. Christopher Lenz, who sprinted in between and tipped at Andersson, took advantage of this. The striker easily scored 1-0 in front of the empty goal.

From Frankfurt's point of view, the conceding goal was a good one. The team now developed the necessary pressure to become dangerous in the penalty area. Subotic broke into a Chandler degree from a few yards at the last second. After an hour, a header from the Portuguese Goncalo Paciencia was only centimeters to balance. Fischer reacted to the difficulties of his team and replaced Marcus Ingvartsen for Malli – and that paid off immediately. A sharp cross from the Dane could not hold on to Trapp and the ball hit Ndicka's leg into the goal.

The audience was slowly losing patience, but could have cheered the connection goal just minutes later. Union goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz parried strongly against the free-standing Paciencia. In the 79. Minute, however, the Pole was powerless when substitute André Silva unpacked a cheeky hoax, which Huebner landed slightly deflected into the goal. Union wobbled but, with a bit of luck, brought victory to the finish – and passed Eintracht in the table. Tsp

