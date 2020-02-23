the-1st-fc-union-strives-to-limit-damage

In the professional football business there are many protagonists who claim to fundamentally not read what is written about them in the media. Urs Fischer does not belong to this group – and in truth, of course, almost all professionals know exactly how it is reported. After this week, the coach of 1. FC Union could not have denied the public criticism of striker Sebastian Polter about him and the club management. “Of course I noticed that,” said Fischer at the press conference before the away game at Eintracht Frankfurt on Monday (20. 30 o'clock, Dazn).

Polter had aired his dissatisfaction in a “morning post” interview on Wednesday, complained about lack of appreciation and announced his farewell at the end of the season. In view of only twelve minutes of use this calendar year, Fischer showed understanding for Polter's sporty frustration, but ordered the darling of the audience for a one-on-one interview. The trainer did not want to comment on the exact content and on Saturday his effort was obvious to pacify the situation at least publicly as soon as possible. After all, calm outside is one of the club's great recipes for success under the Swiss coach.

“Basically, I can understand when players are not satisfied – I have been a player long enough and I have been in similar ones Encountered situations, ”said Fischer. But he is concerned with the way to deal with this dissatisfaction. “If you go it alone and go public, I don't agree with it and I told Sebastian that too,” said Fischer. Since Polter had assured him that he would give everything for the team until the end, the topic was settled for him.

Trainer Urs Fischer is visiting Union on Monday in Frankfurt. Photo: Guido Kirchner / dpa

The discussion was very quick but don't modernize. At Union, hardly anything comes out of the team to the public and in more than a year and a half as Berlin coach it is the first time that an active player has publicly criticized Fischer. Only Swedish offensive player Simon Hedlund had done that before – but only after he had left the club in the direction of Copenhagen.

Internally, the interview, which was not coordinated with the club, may well have consequences for Polter. Press spokesman Christian Arbeit emphasized that, of course, closed employment contracts must be adhered to. How it will be dealt with if clauses are violated, but remains internal. “We will never discuss this in public. Discretion is also a quality, ”said Arbeit. Even so, it should be clear that at least a hefty fine is waiting for Polter.

Fischer demands unity

As the public criticism has yet to show how it affects his already difficult sporting situation. Polter does not have to fear drastic consequences – such as a suspension. At least that's what Fischer suggested. He continues to make personal decisions only on the basis of sporting criteria and “these will never be decisions of a personal nature”.

For the big goal, the relegation, he asked his team once again – and this can also be understood as a warning to other dissatisfied players. “In the end,” said Fischer, “we can only achieve the goal as a team, so personal feelings are at the bottom.”