the-1st-fc-union-loses-an-honest-fight-for-wear

There are professions in the Bundesliga that actually don't exist. Ball boy is such a job, and in Freiburg a pretty stressful one if you work next to the bench at the home sports club. Because Christian Streich is raging there, coach of the Freiburg. When the match against 1. FC Union was played on Saturday for half an hour, he roared at the ball boys – they had thrown two balls at him.

It was just a little lack of concentration, but one that suited the duel between Freiburgers and Berliners. In the end, the home team won a game by goals from Roland Sallai, Christian Günter and Robin Koch 3: 1 (1: 0), which looked very staid. For the Berliners, who had beaten the sports club twice this season, only Sebastian Andersson met. But Union was far from a third success – after the 2-0 in the first leg and the 3-1 in the DFB Cup – this time in the sold-out Black Forest Stadium.

“I think it was not the better team that won today, but the one that wanted it more. Freiburg was a bit more aggressive, a bit disgusting, ”Union coach Urs Fischer explained the defeat. Streich gladly accepted the compliment. One saw that “we didn't want to be boiled down as much as in the last two games in terms of power.”

Initially, however, there was neither a lot of power either over or over. Most SC and Union players fought between the penalty areas. Longer ball relays and combinations rarely allowed the attentive defensive series. They performed their service as clinically pure as the disinfection dispensers (keyword: coronavirus) installed in front of the stadium entrances. The fact that a standard situation led to the goal fit perfectly into the picture. After 34 minutes Vincenzo Grifo thrust the fifth corner of Freiburg sharply into the middle, where Roland Sallai held his head – and opponent Robert Andrich successful at a distance. “I think the audience saw in many scenes that Freiburg was just a step ahead, was fresher, especially in the key scenes,” said Union defender Neven Subotic afterwards.

Also in Freiburg there was criticism of the DFB – and the president Fritz Keller present in the stadium. Photo: Patrick Seeger / dpa

Little came together for the Berliners, who coach Urs Fischer had changed in five positions compared to the 1-3 cup loss in Leverkusen. The only chance out of the game resulted from a rather random one-two between Christian Gentner and Sebastian Andersson. The former failed with a low shot at the attentive Freiburg goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow. Standard situations, a real weapon of the club, hardly existed at first – Trimmel only entered the first corner after 39 minutes.

Trimmel, Andersson, Tor!

The two fan groups, which continued the announced protest against the German Football Association with numerous posters, ensured more activity. In the second half, busy Christian Günter also rewarded the more energetic Freiburg on the court when he lifted the ball from 15 half right Position bulky and placed in the goal. Previously, Subotic had been much too careless in a duel with Günter. The Berliners reacted dryly to the 0: 2. Andersson anticipated a corner kick by Christopher Trimmel and headed over the powerless Schwolow. An hour was over – but the Berliners didn't get any more, despite the fresh offensive forces Sebastian Polter and Marcus Ingvartsen.

The Freiburgers allowed almost no gaps, the Berlin funds remained limited. And so instead of the equalizer fell 3: 1 for Freiburg. A free kick flank Grifos headed Robin Koch, Gikiewicz parried first, but then miserably steered the ball with his hand into his own goal. This time Trimmel had lost contact with Koch. “They were present at two standards, they were there. In these situations you showed the final consequence – we didn't, ”complained Fischer.

In stoppage time, Marvin Friedrich also flew yellow-red after a foul on Nils Petersen. It was a used game for the Berliners, which ended shortly afterwards with a 1-3 defeat. By then at the latest, Streich's anger about the flinging ball boys had evaporated.