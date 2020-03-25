the-1st-fc-union-conjures-up-the-family-mentality

The footballers Christopher Trimmel, captain of 1. FC Union, and Rafal Gikiewicz, goalkeeper of the Köpenicker, have one thing in common. Both are important pillars of their team, perhaps even the most important. One, Trimmel, as a template, leader and mouthpiece for the team. The other, Gikiewicz, as a secure support and mood cannon.

Well, since both can no longer show their qualities on the court for coronary reasons, differences do arise. In any case, this suggests the home office work of the two, who at least still interested the die-hard football fans in these times.

Gikiewicz, so much has become clear in the past few days, it likes to be a bit shrill. He has so much love for his social media fans that they have to catch their breath.

The goalkeeper is currently presenting all kinds of videos from his home kingdom; sometimes he catches toilet paper rolls in flight (with a sofa landing), sometimes he mimics Tiger Woods while playing toilet paper roll golf – and on Wednesday he slipped into a skin-tight outfit with which he would have just got through as part of the rhythmic gymnastics team. At the same time ran the 80 years aerobic hit “Call On Me”, which fit perfectly with the swinging hips of the goalkeeper.

Trimmel is a little more solid. “I paint a lot and design ideas for tattoo motifs. You can do a lot of things in advance, ”said the captain in a video conference on Wednesday morning. The Austrian appreciates the Viennese coffee house mentality, in the bustling Bundesliga business he has always kept private retreats free, maintained a contemplative balance to the normally glaring everyday football life. Until further notice, the floodlights in the An der Alten Försterei stadium will not be available, an intensive hobby, such as tattooist and designer Trimmel does not do any harm.

Trimmel wants to be focused on sports stay. In the morning he gets up early, does his laps alone, in the afternoon he does the other part of his training program. Everything in close communication with the coaching staff. “It's now about maintaining the fitness level,” he says. And besides, it is about the future of his employer.

Short-time work and waiver of wages

Also at 1. FC Union must they accept tough financial cuts. On Wednesday afternoon, the association therefore announced that its managers and around 200 employees would go on short-time work. “For me, short-time work is a sign that the economic situation is serious. The fact is: as long as no football is played at the Alte Försterei, the club does not earn any money, “says Trimmel.

The players will also do their part, they will forego part of their salary. Gikiewicz had made the decision to go it alone a few days ago, and now the rest have followed suit. “Working together has really been an important word in the past few days,” says Trimmel, assuring that the team will not let any employee down. Trimmel believes the iron family that holds them.

“Everyone who knows the team knows that everyone is moving with them,” he says, that they want to secure the existence of the club together. President Dirk Zingler is also pleased. “This willingness can not be overestimated by everyone involved,” he is quoted in a message from the association.

From the beginning of April team training again

Zingler also relies on the collective that is often celebrated at Union: “We will face the challenges of the next few months as an association master, and it works best if we act in solidarity in the Union family. ”The players keep the uncertain situation on standby. You can expect the remaining nine games to go through. From when – at the end of April, mid-May or even later – is still unclear.

“You can only jump from situation to situation, from week to week. At the 30. March there’s another info, ”says Trimmel. Actually, it was planned that the Union professionals would meet again for a joint training session at the Alte Försterei from the beginning of April.

Training should be done in small groups, “of course without duels, it's about technical and tactical things,” explains Trimmel. And if it turns out differently, at least Rafal Gikiewicz's friends can look forward to more amusing living room units.