the-1st-fc-union-are-defeated-1:-3-at-bayer-leverkusen

When an entire stadium falls into an iron silence, that's rarely a good sign. So it was on Wednesday evening around 18. 45 o'clock when Leverkusen and Berlin fans stopped singing. During the DFB Cup quarter-finals, which Bayer 04 won 3: 1 (0: 1) against 1. FC Union, a person had to go to the grandstand for emergency medical help be supplied. The drums were silent, flags no longer fluttered. Silence.

A leaden weight lay over the stadium, only the haunting calls of the coaches and players still echoed across the pitch, unusually clear and loud. 27 minutes that went like this, apart from isolated applause. Then, just before the break, the all-clear came. Paramedics and an emergency doctor had done their job and, according to information from Bayer 04, the affected fan was transported to the hospital in a stable condition.

The game matched the silence in the stadium for a long time. After the first early conclusion by Anthony Ujah, who shot the ball flat into Leverkusen's goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky, the Bayer eleven in particular lacked the ideas. Against a Berlin team that had changed Union coach Urs Fischer in five positions, the home team did not create a compelling goal chance in the first section.

Fischer changed his starting eleven to five positions

Julian Union, Julian Ryerson, Michael Parensen, Grischa Prömel, Marcus Ingvartsen and Anthony Ujah were among the starting eleven. Among other things, captain Christopher Trimmel, who already prepared eight goals in the league, and striker Sebastian Andersson (ten goals this season) only put Fischer on the bench.

But the guests proceeded even without the two top players 18. 453 Spectators in the lead. Bülter used his free space on the right and flanked precisely on Ingvartsen, who got the 1-0 head into the silence. A short, intense scream of goals echoed through the stadium after 39 minutes, the Union fans applauded just before they fell silent again. It was spooky – but only for a few more minutes.

Warm applause resounded for the rescuers through the increasingly cold air in the stadium when they left without a patient. The Union fans unrolled their red and white flags and quickly moved back in – pause. Time to take a deep breath. “These first 45 minutes showed again that there are more important things than football,” said the stadium spokesman from Leverkusen and also thanked the Berlin fans for their silence.

With a powerful “Scheiß DFB” both fan camps got in the mood for the second round, this is known to be part of the good fan curve tone in this cup week. Posters against collective penalties and the DFB (“better protect his investors”) followed, which was not without a certain irony, after all, Bayer AG is behind 100 percent 100. The Union fans later followed suit.

The dismissal against Lenz changed everything

The Leverkusen team got off to a better start in the second 45 minutes. Sven Bender, however, shot the ball exactly in the ready-to-catch arms of Union goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz, the substituted Moussa Diaby Parensen cooked surprisingly sovereign in extreme need. Meanwhile, the Berliners continued to build on their stable chain of five, before which Robert Andrich and Prömel filled the gaps in the central midfield. Fischer's plan for the Leverkusen team to take shape with fresh, enthusiastic forces took shape – until within ten minutes Christopher Lenz saw two yellow marks each for a tackle of Diaby and Charles Aranguiz. 70 minutes had been played, and as soon as Lenz slipped from the pitch with his shoulders sagging, the equalization fell over his left side. The recently substituted Karim Bellarabi hit flat in the corner for 1-1.

Fischer wanted to stabilize his decimated elf by sending captain Trimmel for Bülter on the lawn, but the Leverkusen pressure did not reduce this, on the contrary. Bayer turned up a lot, but Kerem Demirbay, Bellarabi, Bender, Weiser and Diaby sometimes gave top-class opportunities.

Union swam – and finally went under. Ironically after a corner, kicked by Demirbay, Aranguiz beheaded in the 86. Minute to 2: 1. Havertz lifted the ball in injury time instead of in goal before Diaby got the 3-1 final score after a counterattack. It was the end of a game in which luckily the sport came to the fore.