“that-really-knocked-me-out-for-ten,-twelve-days”

Kaweh Niroomand, manager of volleyball Bundesliga team Berlin Volleys, has survived an infection with the corona virus. In the meantime, he is “quite good,” said the 67 year old to rbb on Sunday.

“Thank God, it was not so bad that I had to go to the hospital and had breathing or lung problems. But I was very weak. That really knocked me down for ten or twelve days, so that I really only slept more or less and also lost a lot of strength and substance. ”Niroomand's children had been on a skiing holiday in St. Anton four weeks ago and had it“ in Family passed on “.

The maker of the ten-time German champion renewed his criticism of the premature termination of the Bundesliga season , which means there is no master this season. “I think that because there were only two game days left, you could have come up with a different solution,” said Niroomand. The statutes stipulate that the first of the main round will be champions if the playoffs cannot be played.

Niroomand emphasized that he would be the last to take care of the health of the population and players see first place. “But this decision could have been different. And then we would have gone into this compulsory break at least halfway satisfied. ”At the time of the break, the volleys were at the top of the table with an unachievable lead.

Serious planning for the coming season is not yet possible said Niroomand. From the current season there is still a very high six-figure amount of sponsorship money, “which still have to flow so that we can end the season halfway lightly.” (dpa)