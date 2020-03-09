that-is-why-the-corona-virus-hits-italy-so-hard

The first to Covid – 19 sick patient in Italy is “Mattia”: The 38 – year old man had on 20 . February reported fever, flu symptoms and difficulty breathing in the Codogno hospital emergency room in Lombardy. He is still in intensive care. On Sunday, only 18 days later, the number of people infected with the coronavirus in Italy was more than 6000. And the Italians ask themselves: Why has it hit our country so badly?

Probably not recognized equally in all corona viruses

Die Experts are now pretty much in agreement: The main reason is that the virus was able to spread unnoticed for weeks. “We only discovered the fire when almost the whole house was on fire,” says Massimo Galli, an infectious disease specialist from Milan. “Mattia” was simply not “Patient 1”, as was initially suspected.

Epidemiological projections would suggest that the virus began to circulate in Italy at the beginning or at the latest from mid-January have. So a month or more before “Mattia” fell ill.

The true “Patient 1”, says Galli, probably had no symptoms of the disease and never dreamed that he was carrying the virus be. He is still unknown – and has unknowingly infected an unknown number of other people, who would then have spread the virus themselves.

It is also quite possible that the first corona patients with symptoms who would have reported in the hospitals were not recognized as such: It was flu season, and that for Covid – 19 Typical problems of the respiratory tract and lungs were probably interpreted by the doctors as normal flu complications. “That it happened here in Italy is more of a coincidence. It could have happened in any other country.”

Experts also point out that at the time when the virus was presumably coming to Italy, there was rather vague information from the Wuhan corona epicenter would have. The epidemic in China was still “far away” for all governments, and no one, either in Europe or in the United States, considered measures at the time. Italy was the first country in Europe at the end of January to block its airports from China. Today we know that the virus had long been in the country. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Italy has done almost everything right so far.

In Italy, the large Chinese community in their own country was initially held responsible for the epidemic; there was discrimination and insult. In Italy live around 300. 000 Chinese; the suspicion that one of them could have brought the virus to Italy sounded plausible.

Only: In the previous “red zones” So far, not a single Chinese has been tested positive for the virus by Codogno and Vo '. This also applies to the Tuscan town of Prato, where around 45. 000 Chinese work in miserable conditions in the textile factories of their own countrymen. Even on the Roman Esquilin Hill, which has become a veritable Chinatown with hundreds of China snacks and junk shops, no single corona case is known yet.

It is most likely at the moment that the virus has come to Italy and Europe as a kind of collateral damage to globalization : Especially in Northern Italy, there are numerous international companies that are actively trading with China and – at least until the outbreak of the epidemic – regularly send their representatives on business trips to China and receive Chinese business partners. Just like all other European companies doing business with China.

Paolo Bonanni, professor of hygiene in Florence, is also convinced that Italy is the number of countries in the neighboring countries Corona cases are just a week or two ahead. “The development in the other countries will probably be similar to ours,” says Bonanni. But the neighbors could benefit from the experience in Italy: “If our measures take effect, they can be introduced a little earlier by the other countries.” Italy has become “a laboratory for other countries”.