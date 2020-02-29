“that-is-the-ugly-face-of-bayern-munich”

From the 77. Minute it became bizarre. The FC Bayern and TSG Hoffenheim players played each other's balls. It was already 6-0 for Bayern – but that was not the reason for the peace agreement. Rather, it was up to Bayern fans that a previously one-sided Bundesliga game would go down in the history books.

Because they repeatedly insulted TSG patron Dietmar Hopp in the second half, referee Christian Dingert interrupted the duel at the level of 0: 6. The players, blue and red, clapped together and only let the ball roll pro forma over the lawn. It was a bizarre spectacle.

The game is interrupted twice

Hoffenheim's majority owner, Hopp, has been the target of abusive behavior. In the ultra scene in particular, he is considered a symbol of the commercialization of football after he led Hoffenheim from amateur football to the Bundesliga with his money. In September 2018 Dortmund fans had rolled out a large banner, which shows Hopp's portrait behind a crosshair showed. At the 20. December 2019 the banners were smaller, but not less insulting. Hopp had already obtained house bans against Dortmund fans. Most recently, the DFB suspended the probation of a 2018 sentence imposed on BVB: In the next three seasons the will remain Guest block in games between the two Bundesliga clubs in Hoffenheim empty.

It all started in the middle of the second half, Bayern were 6-0 ahead when the fans of the Reds insulted the Hoffenheim patrons with the disgraceful poster common in ultra circles , It also didn't help that some Bayern players, led by coach Flick, stormed in front of their own fan curve to get the supporters geston-rich.

But the Bayern fans only listened briefly to theirs Players, which is why a second game break was necessary. This time board boss Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Oliver Kahn also ran to the fans. Dingert sent the players into the cabins. The game was about to be canceled.

After about 15 minutes the players returned back to the field. They agreed not to continue playing actively and only played the ball in the remaining twelve minutes. From the 83. Minute the ball finally stopped completely, Hoffenheim and Munich players clapped together with the many other fans in the stadium, a symbolic sign.

Speech: Coach Hansi Flick and his professionals talk about the Munich fans. Photo: Tom Weller / dpa

Rummenigge had gone to the TSG majority owner Hopp on the grandstand during the first interruption and had hugged him. They have been good friends for years. Later they stood shoulder to shoulder on the edge of the field in the pouring rain and watched the remarkable action of their teams visibly moved.

Because the guests of the guests ignited pyrotechnics, the second half started late. The Bayern fans alluded to the poster for a collective penalty for the Borussia Dortmund fans who had massively insulted Hopp several times and were therefore not allowed to travel to Sinsheim for away games in the next two years.

Abusive banner against Dietmar Hopp in the curve of Bayern fans. Photo: REUTERS

“I am deeply ashamed,” said Rummenigge in the Connection to the game. “Actually, there is no excuse for that.” After today, a rethink had to take place, “the eyes had been closed for far too long”. The club will act “with all caution” against those responsible. “That is the ugly face of Bayern Munich,” said Rummenigge. “It was actually an absolute waddle for the fans of Bayern Munich.” At least he was happy about the action of his professionals: “The way the players did it is an absolute sign,” said Rummenigge.

Feet up: Things got down to business between Bavaria and Hoffenheim. Photo: Daniel Roland / AFP

FC Bayern had previously dismantled the Kraichgauer. Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann waved his arms early, he raged, screamed. “Wake up,” he finally shouted at his foremen, hoping that they would answer him, the captain. However, it was already 0: 4 against a furious FC Bayern. Just 33 minutes were played, it didn't get any better from the TSG's point of view. The Bundesliga soccer players in the blue jerseys, who were shown like a district club, did not want to wake up on this gloomy Saturday are well positioned. An own goal by Baumann, Joshua Kimmich, Joshua Zirkzee, twice Coutinho and Leon Goretzka scored the goals for the brutally dominant guests. And if the Munich team had taken advantage of further top-class opportunities, TSG might have gone off the pitch with a double-digit result. But then other things came into focus.

Also when BVB played against SC Freiburg there were insults against Hop on a break. At the beginning of the second half, the Dortmund fans started chanting. Therefore, referee Robert Hartmann had the game interrupted for a few minutes and ordered a stadium announcement threatening to stop the game. (with dpa)