“that-is-the-ugly-face-of-bayern-munich”

From the 77. Minute it was bizarre in the Sinsheim soccer arena. The players of FC Bayern and the host TSG Hoffenheim played each other's balls. It was already 6-0 for Bayern – but that was not the reason for the peace agreement. Rather, it was up to Bayern fans that a previously one-sided Bundesliga game would go down in the history books.

Because they repeatedly insulted TSG patron Dietmar Hopp in the second half, referee Christian Dingert interrupted the duel at the level of 0: 6. The Bayern fans alluded to a collective penalty for the Borussia Dortmund fans . When it finally went on, the players, blue and red, clapped together and only let the ball roll pro forma over the lawn. A crazy spectacle.

The game is interrupted twice

Hoffenheim's majority owner, Hopp, has often been the target of abuse. Especially in the ultra-scene, he is considered a symbol of the commercialization of football after he led Hoffenheim from amateur football to the Bundesliga with his money.

In September 2018 Dortmund fans had, among other things, rolled out a large banner that showed Hopp's portrait behind a crosshair. At the 20. December 2019 the banners were smaller, but not less insulting. Hopp had already issued house bans against Dortmund fans.

Speech: Coach Hansi Flick and his professionals talk to the Munich fans. Photo: Tom Weller / dpa

Finally, the DFB had the probation of a 2018 suspended sentence against BVB: In the next two seasons, the guest block for games between the two Bundesliga clubs in Hoffenheim remains empty.

It all started on Saturday afternoon in the middle of the second half. The Bavarians were 6-0 ahead when the fans of the record champions insulted the Hoffenheim patron with the vile poster customary in ultra circles. It was also of little use that some Bayern players, led by coach Hansi Flick, stormed into their own fan curves to bring the fans to the ranks with gestures.

Abusive banner against Dietmar Hopp in the curve of Bayern fans. Photo: REUTERS

But Bayern fans only listened briefly to their players, which is why a second game break was necessary. This time board boss Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Oliver Kahn also ran to the fans. Dingert sent the players into the cabins. The game was about to be canceled.

After about 15 minutes the players returned to the field. They agreed not to continue playing actively and only matched the ball in the remaining twelve minutes. From the 83. Minute the ball finally stopped completely, Hoffenheim and Munich players clapped together with the many other fans in the stadium, a symbolic sign.

Rummenigge had already gone to the TSG majority owner Hopp in the grandstand during the first interruption and hugged him. They have been good friends for years. Later they stood shoulder to shoulder on the edge of the field in the pouring rain and observed the remarkable action of their teams, clearly moved.

“The way the players did it is an absolute sign”

Because the fans of the guests ignited plenty of pyrotechnics, the second half started late. “I am deeply ashamed,” said Rummenigge after the game. “Actually, there is no excuse for that.” After today, a rethink had to take place, “the eyes had been closed for far too long”.

The club will act “with all severity” against those responsible. “That is the ugly face of Bayern Munich,” said Rummenigge. “It was actually an absolute waddle for Bayern Munich fans.” At least he was happy about the action of his professionals: “The way the players did it is an absolute sign,” said Rummenigge.

Feet up: Between Bavaria and Hoffenheim it got down to business. Photo: Daniel Roland / AFP

Previously, FC Bayern had literally dismantled the Kraichgau. It was 0: 4 after just minutes 33 played minutes, it got better from the point of view of Hoffenheim no longer. The Bundesliga soccer players in the blue jerseys let themselves be shown like a district league team, while the Munich team proved to be well positioned, even without Robert Lewandowski, their injured striker.

An own goal by Baumanns, Joshua Kimmich, Joshua Zirkzee, twice Coutinho and Leon Goretzka scored the goals for the brutally dominant guests. And if the Munich team had taken advantage of further top-class opportunities, TSG might have gone off the pitch with a double-digit result. But then other things came into focus – and the result was completely irrelevant. (with dpa)