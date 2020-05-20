that-is-behind-saxony's-special-path-at-primary-schools

It is difficult to get small children to do social distancing: this has been repeatedly pointed out since the schools opened. Saxony has drawn its own conclusions from this. It is the only federal state to dispense with the minimum distance of 1.5 meters in daycare centers and primary schools. Since this Monday, kindergarten children and elementary school students have returned to a “restricted regular operation” in their normal classes and groups.

The country is holding on to this after the parents of a seven-year-old successfully opposed the opening without clearance rules had complained. Due to the lawsuit, attendance at the primary school is now voluntary until June 5 – for all primary school students in Saxony.

Avoid teaching or distance rules

According to information from the school ministry, the participation in classes on Monday was 90 percent, whereby it was not ascertained why children are missing. Minister of Culture Christian Piwarz (CDU) had justified the concept on the blog of the Tagesspiegel columnist Jan-Martin Wiarda with the fact that distance rules could not be implemented “de facto” in younger children. So you are faced with two options: largely to do without lessons – or the distance rules. The decisive factor for him was the children's right to participate and education.

A teacher exclusively for one class

The classes or kita groups no longer have to be divided, there is no minimum distance or mask requirement. The classes should always remain in the same composition and be strictly separated from one another during breaks (which is also provided for in other federal states). A teacher is only responsible for one class. This constant composition is intended to prevent the number of contacts from becoming too large in the event of new infections. Parents must ensure in writing every day that their child does not show any symptoms of illness.

The Ministry of Culture appeals to Reinhard Bremer, Director of the Clinic and Polyclinic for Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine at the Dresden University Hospital. This explains on the website of the ministry that the risk of a coronavirus infection “will not come from children” – but from adults in a family environment.

Specialist societies call for immediate opening of primary schools

Four medical specialist societies made a similar statement on Tuesday, calling for the timely and unrestricted opening of daycare centers and primary schools. There it says: “Especially in children under 10 years, the current data speak for both a lower infection rate and a significantly lower infection rate.” In contrast, they are social and health consequences of the closure serious.

The specialist societies are the German Society for Hospital Hygiene, the German Society for Pediatric Infectiology, the Academy for Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine and the professional association of Pediatricians.

Not all medical experts should follow the assessment of the risk of infection in children: The data situation is still thin. Only now is the Hamburg University Hospital starting a study with 6000 children on the question of what role they play as carriers. Charité virologist Christian Drosten recently warned against rash interpretations of available data (read more about different studies on the subject here).

There are protests against Saxony's concept among parents and teachers. Uschi Kruse, chairman of GEW Sachsen, speaks of a “great distrust”. “The medical hypothesis that children are not contagious is not very convincing.”

“Great insecurity and personal concern”

The fact that the Ministry of Culture initially also wanted to bring risk groups among the teachers back to the schools because the staff was not sufficient for the concept had also triggered “great insecurity and great personal concern” for many teachers. After protests from the teaching staff, colleagues with a personalized certificate would not be included. But the problem remained that the spatial and personnel capacities were lacking: “You are reaching your organizational limits.”

You need more staff because the school lunches are to be distributed in the classrooms. It is unclear what is happening in the after-school care center, where the groups have to be completely reorganized. Kruse would have preferred the ministry to slowly reopen primary schools – “and therefore reliably”. If something goes wrong with this concept, you have to go unprepared for distance learning. If even larger groups of schoolchildren now have to be taught at home by the decision of the administrative court, “more problems arise”.