tens-of-thousands-endure-on-cruise-ships

It was Princess Diana who once christened the cruise ship in England the name “Royal Princess”. The ocean liner was later the star in the ARD documentary series “Crazy for the Sea” and is now owned by Phoenix Reisen from Bonn. The glamor of days gone by fades in the corona crisis: the aged “Artania”, as the ship is now called, is becoming a political issue.

With dozens of Covid – 19 – Cases on board the ship moored in the port of Fremantle in Western Australia last week. A patient died in the hospital on Thursday, several infected people are in mortal danger. More than 800 passengers were flown to Germany as part of the largest return campaign in the history of the Federal Republic. The airline Condor sent four Boeing 767 to Perth. More than 450 crew members are still on board.

“The ship should get out of here and back to Germany as quickly as possible,” demanded the head of government of the state of Western Australia, Marc McGowan. Australia is not only fighting the spread of the virus on land. An entire fleet of cruise ships is anchored off the coast. Anger about it is growing, because from the point of view of many Australians, ship travelers have only brought the virus to their continent. The numbers confirm this in part.

Nearly 1400 Covid – 19 – patients – a quarter of all infected people in Australia – got infected on a ship. In the corona crisis, cruise ships have long been regarded as “super carriers”, on which the virus, once it is on board, spreads quickly and unchecked. Since passengers were allowed to get off in the metropolis of Sydney and infected people then spread the virus on land, a dispute over the handling of ships has been raging – worldwide.

Passengers of the German cruise ship «MS Artania» hope to disembark in the port of Fremantle (Australia). Photo: dpa

Thousands of passengers and tens of thousands of crew members are still trapped on cruise ships. The world market leader Carnival alone has around 6000 travelers. While the German subsidiary Aida was already able to evacuate all passengers, several of the parent company's ships are waiting for an entry permit, for example off Florida.

The backing of the population is shrinking

Most of the Caribbean cruises start in Miami, where the three largest cruise groups Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line are based. Many jobs in the region depend on the multi-billion dollar industry. But in the corona crisis, the backing of the population – and politics – is shrinking.

Florida's governor Ron Desantis wants to reject waiting ships. “We cannot afford to simply dump these people here – especially since most of them are not from Florida at all,” said the Republican despite the increasingly desperate calls for help from passengers, referring to the congested hospitals in his state.

For days there was an argument about the “MS Zaandam” of a Carnival daughter who left Buenos Aires three weeks ago and went from country to country after four deaths and was not allowed to moor. Chile, Peru and Argentina had closed their ports. On board were 1400 passengers, of whom 250 Covid – 19 – Symptoms showed. “The world has closed the doors to us while we isolate and wait in the cabins,” a fellow traveler told NBC News. You feel like you are in the final time point “Waterworld”.

In the case of MS Zaandam, there was now an agreement. Photo: imago / Danita Delimont

While local politicians absolutely wanted to avoid investing in Florida, US President Donald Trump struck a different note and bet advocated that some ships like the “Zaandam” may evacuate their passengers. “I'll do what's right, not just for us, but for humanity,” said Trump. He is considered a friend of Carnival boss and billionaire Micky Arison.

The breakthrough at the weekend: After a deal with the authorities, the “Zaandam” and their sister ship “Rotterdam”, which was also affected, were initially allowed to moor in Fort Lauderdale against the mayor's opposition. The return flights for the non-ill passengers started on Sunday. Among them are a large number of Australians, whose government is taking action against the ships off their coast, but at the same time has to bring back a particularly large number of citizens from cruise trips, which leads to diplomatic contortions. “Although these passengers were tested by the CDC (the US disease protection agency), we use our own charter machines for these flights to Australia,” said a spokesman for the US airline United on Sunday.

The crew usually has to stay on board

While the passengers are flown home with jets chartered by their respective governments, crew members often stay aboard the otherwise empty and virus-contaminated ocean liners. Sometimes they are not allowed to leave the ship, sometimes they stay because they cannot go home: regular flights hardly take off, travel restrictions apply worldwide.

On the “Ruby Princess”, the Corona ship off Sydney, includes 1100 people from the crew. And that's just one of around 20 ships off the Australian coast estimated 15.000 crew members on board. “This is a humanitarian disaster,” said Dean Summers of the International Transport Workers' Federation.

“I have compassion for the passengers,” said Summers, “but the crews are alive under far more dangerous conditions ”- namely in narrow mini cabins below deck. “We are calling on governments to take crew members home.” Cruise companies should pay for it. Usually, the employees are not employed by them, but by service providers.

Without guests, the crew members get no money more

While they are on board, many of the service staff are fired or their wages cut. “Since there is no longer a regular guest business, there are fewer or nothing to do for many crew members on board. The working hours and the remuneration will be adjusted accordingly, ”said Tui Cruises (“ Mein Schiff ”). But take over “board and lodging”.

Negotiations on the “Artania” from Phoenix Reisen continued during the weekend. The ship was quarantined for two weeks. Discussions were underway with the authorities to evacuate and fly hundreds of crew members, the tour operator said. In order to drive the ship to Europe, 20 to 30 Seafarers on board are sufficient.