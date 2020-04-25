tennis-borussia-auctions-space-on-the-team-photo

The beer stand behind the fan block in the Mommsen Stadium has long been known as a beaver stand for fans of Tennis Borussia, named after the nickname of the seller. Later the Biberstand Boys was founded, a music group that composed famous songs on the football league. The title of a very popular song is “I want to go to FuWo”. And further in the chorus: “Just a photo of me.”

According to the text, the singer is not interested in big football, he just wants to appear in the “Football Week” journal. The association has now picked up the song for an action in times of the coronavirus crisis. “Here is your opportunity. There is a place on the TeBe team photo for the auction, ”says the website.

The auction is very well received

A place has already been marked in the associated graphic: back row, third from the right. The photo will then appear in the next FuWo season special, where all the teams from the higher leagues are shown. “There is a framed hood for the bedroom wall on top,” promises Tennis Borussia.

The auction was very well received, the price went up from one to 600 in the first few hours. On Saturday afternoon it even rose to 1902 euros, based on the year the club was founded. “I would have said on Friday evening that four digits would be great. It is overwhelming that we are already clearly over it, ”says board member Tobias Schulze. The auction runs until next Friday.

Due to the interruption of the season since mid-March, the leader of the NOFV Oberliga Nord has the same problem as so many clubs: The costs continue to run, but there is hardly any income in the current situation. Those responsible did not want to copy successful ideas from other clubs, such as selling virtual sausages or ghost tickets.

“Then we remembered that we still have some nice things hanging in the closet,” says Schulze. First, a jersey worn by ex-professional Ansgar Brinkmann at the traditional master in January in the Max-Schmeling-Halle and signed by him went for 232 euros. A good price, says Schulze, “but it's also a real Brinkmann.”

Then there was an increase, “an absolute cracker”, as Schulze says. The team photo! This should not be the last auction. But what can go over there? A fan has already asked if a place in the team might be able to play a game soon.

Self-sewn masks with the club logo previously enjoyed great popularity. They were not auctioned, but sold and were immediately sold out. More than 800 euros also brought a two-hour live auction on the Internet, in which a long-time member sold fan articles that had not gone into series production.

Kevin Kühnert bought a table clock

Schulze struck a heart-shaped key ring, cost point 16 Euro. Slippers brought a handsome 40. The TeBe fan and Juso boss Kevin Kühnert (SPD) was worth a table clock 205. “I have to take a sip,” said the stirred hobby auctioneer in front of the home screen with a look at the numerous bids.

Masks, auctions and other ideas have so far generated a total of five figures, “that helps us a lot, we are liquid,” says Schulze. In addition to the financial aspect, he sees another important positive aspect in the diverse campaigns: “The club life as we have known it is falling flat. But it is preserved in a different way. ”