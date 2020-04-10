ten-year-old-child-in-france-died-of-covid-19

Johns Hopkins University reports more than 100. 00 0 deaths worldwide

The US Medical University Johns-Hopkins in Baltimore is now from more than 100. 00 0 dead from the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV2. Total be 100. 376 people died from the virus. 1.650. 210 Millions of people are infected. 365. 722 People are already healed again.

The most infected continue to exist in the USA, where almost a third of the world's cases are known. Italy has the most deaths – 18. 849 are already there at Covid – 19 died. The number of deaths has also increased dramatically in England. Within 24 hours were almost 1000 Death toll reported.

Germany ranks fourth among the countries with the most infected people Place (119. 624 Cases) , but with 2. 607 cases of comparatively few deaths.

The website of Johns Hopkins University is updated more frequently and therefore shows a higher level of confirmed infections than the official figures the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United States Department of Health CDC. (Tsp, dpa)