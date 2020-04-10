Science
Ten-year-old child in France died of Covid-19
Ten-year-old child with previous illness died in France
In France one of Covid – 19 sick child died in the intensive care unit. The child was under the age of ten, but the cause of death appeared to be “diverse” , said health director Jérôme Salomon on Friday evening. The number of people who died in hospitals is within 24 hours at 554 cases on 8598 gone up. Added would be 433 further cases within one day in old people's homes and nursing homes. Here the total number is just under 4600. This brings the total number of deaths to just under 13 200.
“We can only defeat the virus together. Staying at home means fighting the virus, fighting the disease, saving lives. We have seen the first effects of containment for a few days now, ”said Salomon. Currently would be good 7000 People treated in intensive care units – that's a little less than the day before. (dpa)
Johns Hopkins University reports more than 100. 00 0 deaths worldwide
The US Medical University Johns-Hopkins in Baltimore is now from more than 100. 00 0 dead from the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV2. Total be 100. 376 people died from the virus. 1.650. 210 Millions of people are infected. 365. 722 People are already healed again.
The most infected continue to exist in the USA, where almost a third of the world's cases are known. Italy has the most deaths – 18. 849 are already there at Covid – 19 died. The number of deaths has also increased dramatically in England. Within 24 hours were almost 1000 Death toll reported.
Germany ranks fourth among the countries with the most infected people Place (119. 624 Cases) , but with 2. 607 cases of comparatively few deaths.
The website of Johns Hopkins University is updated more frequently and therefore shows a higher level of confirmed infections than the official figures the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United States Department of Health CDC. (Tsp, dpa)
Coronavirus COVID – 19 Global Cases by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center
Bulgaria extends restrictions
Bulgaria has been fighting the novel Corona virus extension restrictions imposed. The Bulgarians may include the capital Sofia and the others 26 Do not leave regional centers without a pass and valid reason. Only grocery stores, pharmacies, banks and petrol stations are open. Health Minister Kiril Ananiew extended the effect of all protective measures on Friday until 13. May. Then also since 13. The current state of emergency ends in March.
The police in Sofia blocked three on Friday evening Outskirts from to enforce compliance with the protective measures against the corona virus, as reported by the state radio. In these parts of the city exclusively or partially relatives of Roma Minority.
In the Balkans Bulgaria there were until Friday 635 proven coronavirus infections. 25 People died, 54 got well again.
With a population of almost seven million people, the poorest EU country has around 300 hospitals relatively many clinics – in the province there is a lack of money, equipment and staff in many places. That is why the Corona crisis team in Sofia tries to keep the number of cases within limits. The climax of Covid – 19 – Diseases will be around the Orthodox Easter on 19. Expected around April or shortly thereafter. (dpa)
exit ban in 31 Turkish cities
The Turkish government has because of the corona crisis for this weekend an exit ban in 31 cities imposed. This also included the largest city in the country, the metropolis Ista nbul, as governor Ali Yerlikaya confirmed in a tweet late Friday evening. According to a tweet from the Ministry of the Interior, the capital Ankara and the major cities of Izmir and Antalya are also affected. The ban applies from midnight and until midnight on Monday night, the tweet said. It was initially unclear whether and to what extent there are exceptions to the announced exit ban. (dpa)
climax of the corona crisis in the USA according to experts still pending
The climax of the corona virus crisis has not yet been reached in the USA according to experts . You contradict US President Trump, who said on Thursday that he was “pretty sure” that he had reached the maximum number of infections.
Experts from the government working group on the corona pandemic said at a press conference in the White House on Friday that there were encouraging signs, but it was not time for one All-clear.
“We have not yet reached the climax” said White House Corona coordinator Deborah Birx. The population has taken the guidelines for restricting social contacts very seriously and this is having an effect. In terms of population size, the coronavirus death rate in the United States is also lower than in many other countries. But efforts should not be allowed to subside. (dpa, Tsp)
According to the Johns Hopkins University are already in the USA 18. 00 0 people died from a corona infection.
In New York the death rate is increasing inexorably. Experts assume an even higher number.
Daily mirror
Poker for a good cause
Hollywood star Ben Affleck wants to gamble for a good cause in the Corona crisis. On Instagram, the Oscar winner announced on Friday that he would be organizing an online poker tournament with other celebrities on Saturday. All donations and proceeds should go to Feeding America , who supplies the needy in the USA with food.
“Watch us and join in,” Affleck invited his fans on social media. The actor and director linked colleagues and artists such as Bryan Cranston, Adam Levine, Cheryl Hines, Tobey Maguire, Jon Hamm and Jason Bateman as prominent players. According to “Deadline.com” viewers should also be able to chat with the players during the livestream.
Affleck and colleagues like Tobey Maguire and Matt Damon are known as avid poker players. Damon portrayed in the thriller “Rounders” (1998) a clever poker genius, Affleck played in the poker thriller “Runner Runner” (2013) With. (dpa)
Excited to announce that I have joined forces with @FeedingAmerica to raise money for folks who need it most. Join me and some familiar faces as we face off in a friendly online poker tournament. Watch live tomorrow from 11 on PT. 100% of proceeds benefit Feeding America.
– Ben Affleck on Twitter (@benaffleck) https://twitter.com/BenAffleck/status/1248657013145395200
Italy extends exit restrictions until May 3
The Italian government extends strict exit restrictions for the 60 Millions of citizens by around three weeks until May 3. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said in Rome on Friday. The measures apply since 10. March and were previously arranged until Easter Monday.
The exit restrictions in Italy are still much stricter than in Germany. People may only leave the house in exceptional cases, for example if they have to go to work, to the doctor or to go shopping.
Most of the companies have also been closed for weeks. The economy of the highly indebted country is therefore afraid of a violent recession . The prime minister said that health protection measures continued to be a “difficult but necessary decision”. Otherwise Italy would have risked its first successes in the fight against lung disease again.
At the same time Conte announced that after Easter, from 14. April, open a few additional stores , such as book and stationery stores and the trade in baby clothing. In addition, a slight relaxation of the production stops is planned. So far, companies are allowed to produce whose goods are considered vital. Grocery stores and pharmacies are also open. (dpa)
Great Britain almost reports 1000 dead in one day
Great Britain has for the first time more coronavirus deaths in a single day than Italy. The death toll increased by Thursday evening 980, as the British Health Minister Matt Hancock said on Friday. Italy had on its worst day so far on 27. March 969 Deaths recorded.
Overall, the number of victims of the coronavirus in Great Britain is 8958 and thus still far behind Italy, which by Friday more than 18 00 0 deaths counted. Nevertheless, the steadily increasing death toll indicates that Great Britain is far from having reached the height of the pandemic.
This increases the concern that the British health service could fall to its knees. The NHS lacks ventilators, protective clothing and staff. The Bundeswehr has now responded to a call for help from Great Britain with a promise for 60 mobile ventilators. These should be sent to the NATO partner as soon as possible, it said on Thursday from the Ministry of Defense in Berlin. (dpa)
Slight decrease in case numbers in Italy
In Italy, the increase in confirmed coronavirus deaths and infections has slowed. The death toll increased on Friday by 570 after a plus of 610 on Thursday, as reported by the civil protection authority. With a total of 18. 849 Dead Italy has more victims than any other country in the world . The number of registered diseases in Italy is now 147. 577. The plus of 3951 New cases on Friday are slightly below the increase on Thursday when 4204 infections were reported. (Reuters)
Pubs in Ireland remain closed – initially until May 5
Ireland extends virus outbreak restrictions until May 5. They were originally scheduled to run until Sunday. Experts would have recommended an extension of three weeks, Prime Minister Leo explains Varadkar . In Ireland, restaurants and non-essential retail are closed. People are asked not to move more than two kilometers from their houses or apartments. (Reuters)
This is magical. Bach would have loved it
Comment from a listener on Facebook about the passion music by Johann Sebastian Bach, which was broadcast via live stream from the Leipzig Thomaskirche
Clear majority of Germans support contact blocks
The majority of Germans consider the exit and contact restrictions to be reasonable or even too generous. This is the result of a survey by the YouGov research institute, reports the Funke media group. Accordingly, 79 percent of citizens clearly opposed to hasty relaxation of the security requirements . (Reuters)
The government's fear of the “isolation fatigue” of the citizens
The federal government is concerned about the mood among the population in the face of strict contact blocks. “After Easter at the latest, it can be expected that 'isolation fatigue' will occur,” according to information from the daily mirror in a strategy paper by the Interior Ministry of Horst Seehofer (CSU) on “psychosocial and sociological effects” of the corona crisis.
Daily mirror | Frank Jansen
First death of indigenous people in Brazil
The corona virus has reached the indigenous people in Brazil. A teenager from the Yanomami people died Thursday evening (local time) in a hospital in the city of Boa Vista, as reported by the “Folha de S. Paulo” and other Brazilian media. The 15) year-old had therefore tested positive for Sars-CoV-2 and had been in intensive care since last Friday. He is the first registered death related to Covid – 19 from an indigenous area. According to the “Agência Brasil”, which appealed to regional health centers for the Yanomami, the boy came from the village of Rehebe.
With barely 27. 00 0 relatives in the north of Brazil and S the Venezuelan Yanomami are one of the largest indigenous peoples of the Amazon. The school was the boy in the indigenous area Boqueirão. Pro-indigenous organizations such as the Instituto Socioambiental and the Indigenous Mission Council have indicated in the past few days that at least two other indigenous people have died in connection with the coronavirus . However, the two – a woman from the Borari people from the popular tourist town of Alter do Chão and a man from the Mura people from the Amazon metropolis Manaus – do not appear in the statistics of the special secretariat for indigenous health because they lived in cities.
Death 15 – Year-olds are increasing the fear among the Yanomami that a tragedy like in the 1960 he, 1970he and 1980 he could repeat years. Back then, illegal gold prospectors brought diseases like measles to the indigenous people, 15 percent of Yanomami died. Even today they fight gold prospectors – according to the Hutukara organization 25 00 0 – on their territory.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro had already promised to open up indigenous areas for economic use during the election campaign. In February, he launched a legal project to allow gold prospecting in such areas. (dpa)
Another two weeks of quarantine for Paznauntal and St. Anton
The Austrian state of Tyrol extends the quarantine for the Paznaun valley with the towns of Ischgl and Galtür as well as for St. Anton am Arlberg by two weeks until 26. April.
That is the alternative without consequence from recent tests, said Head of State Günther Platter. At almost 3000 Tests within a day have shown that at up to 19 percent of the people examined the corona virus was detectable .
The decision was “Very dramatic” for those affected, who had already been isolated from the outside world for around four weeks, said Platter. However, it was now imperative to avoid spreading the virus n. Overall, the numbers in Tyrol as well as in the rest of Austria developed quite favorably.
The state of Tyrol was recently heavily criticized for its crisis management. The country is accused of not having finished skiing quickly enough. Above all, the après-ski parties with many international guests are now considered to be Germ cells and distributors of the virus. Ischgl had come into particular focus. (dpa)
91 recovered patients in South Korea fell ill again
According to the authorities in South Korea, 91 People recovering from a coronavirus infection the disease Covid – 19 broke out again. Director of the Korean Center for Disease Control KCDC, Joeng Eun-kyeong, said that the virus was more likely to have been “reactivated” than that it was a new infection. Last Monday, the number of people with whom the virus broke out again after surviving infection was 51.
Representatives of the South Korean healthcare system said it is still unclear what is behind this trend. Epidemiological studies are currently ongoing. While the professor of infectious diseases Kim Woo-joo assumes that the number of relapses will increase, other experts put false test results as the cause of the trend.
The question of whether people who have recovered from an infection can catch the coronavirus again is of international importance. Many countries believe that people cured of a coronavirus infection develop immunity to the virus and that over time a sufficiently large section of the population will become immune to it the disease is to prevent a resurgence of the pandemic. (Reuters)
Thousands of travelers have to go into quarantine at home
In the fight against a further spread of the coronavirus, travelers have to go into domestic quarantine for two weeks when they return to Germany. At Frankfurt Airport alone, several thousand people were affected on the first day of the new regulation. 80 percent of them were related to the return campaigns of the Federal Foreign Office, says the spokesman for the federal police, Reza Ahmari.
The federal police at Germany's largest airport had been on duty since early morning to inform return travelers about the new quarantine requirement. “As administrative assistance for the health department, we have been handing out an information sheet to all incoming passengers since midnight” , says Ahmari. “It says that they must go straight to home quarantine and report to their local health department.”
To stop further chains of infection, the crisis cabinet under Chancellor Angela Merkel had the federal states last Monday recommended quarantine from 10. April for all travelers who have been abroad for several days. There are exceptions for truck drivers, commuters or people who are less than 24 hours abroad. The regulation is valid until 19. April. (dpa)
Ulm University Hospital can send two French patients home
Two Covid treated in Ulm University Hospital – 19 – Patients from Alsace in France can return to their homeland. The health of the two men has improved significantly in the past few days, the clinic announced on Good Friday. Ventilation or treatment of the two men in the intensive care unit was no longer necessary.
The university clinic had admitted the patients in late March, after the Alsatian Clinics had reached the limits of their treatment capacity for patients requiring ventilation. (dpa)
Merkel: EU rescue packages now nice ll implement
Chancellor Angela Merkel is pushing ahead after the agreement of the Euro finance ministers a corona virus rescue package on the pace. “The programs have to be put into effect as soon as possible,” the CDU politician announced in a tweet. “It will now be possible in particular for all Member States to start the fight against unemployment.”
In the night to Friday was the Finance ministers achieved a breakthrough after tough negotiations. In particular to support the economy in the countries particularly affected by the pandemic, at least 500 billion euros will be mobilized.
“The agreement of the Eurogroup finance ministers is an important milestone for one common and solidary European response to the corona pandemic, “explains Merkel. ” Only together can we overcome this crisis. ” Italy and Spain in particular, as the European countries most severely affected by the crisis, had insisted on joint measures against the crisis. (Reuters)
Empty St. Peter's Basilica in Rome, loneliness on the path of suffering in Jerusalem
Because of the coronavirus crisis, the Good Friday ceremonies in Rome and Jerusalem have been kept to a minimum. Pope Francis has to do all the rites on the occasion of the death of Jesus and the resurrection at Easter without the usual pilgrimage. The Catholic Church had the traditional way of the cross -Procession around 21 o'clock moved from the Colosseum to the blocked St. Peter's Square because of the lung disease. The procession and a previous celebration in the almost completely empty cathedral will only be shown via live stream on the Internet and in various TV channels.
Already on Maundy Thursday, Francis had looked very lonely at an opening mass with few church dignitaries. The Pope had reminded priests, doctors and nurses who would do great things in the coronavirus crisis and many of whom at Covid – 19 – Illness had died. The traditional foot washing had been canceled due to health risks.
In Jerusalem the processions with believers were also canceled: The head of the Catholic Patriarchate in the Holy Land, Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, left on Good Friday through Via Dolorosa in the old town without pilgrims. Where otherwise thousands recreate Jesus' path of suffering in several moves, Pizzaballa only went with three companions to the Church of the Holy Sepulcher. According to a spokesman for the Franciscan order, he held a small prayer there. (dpa)
50 confirmed infections on French aircraft carrier
According to the Ministry of Defense in Paris on the French aircraft carrier “Charles de Gaulle” crew members infected with the corona virus. Three of the seafarers affected were taken to Portugal by helicopter and then to a hospital in the southern French coastal city of Toulon , the ministry said on Twitter With. A team from the Armed Forces Health Service with two epidemiologists is on board. The aim is to understand the chain of infection and to limit the spread of the virus. (dpa)
Next EU video summit on 23. April
EU Council leader Charles Michel has for the 23. April convened a video summit of EU leaders to advance the bailout package agreed by finance ministers in the coronavirus crisis. This is what Michel is saying. The agreement of the Eurogroup on Thursday evening was an important breakthrough. Now it is a matter of also creating the basis for a robust recovery of the economy after the Corona To put pandemic. For this he is working out a plan with EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, writes Michel. (dpa)
I will call a videoconference with #EUCO members on April 23, 2020. With @vonderleyen working on Roadmap & Action Plan to ensure the well-being of Europeans and bring #EU back to growth based on a green and digital strategy. Statement 👉https: //t.co/JnfWQTAWjl
– Charles Michel on Twitter (@eucopresident) https://twitter.com/eucopresident/status/1248578673185349632