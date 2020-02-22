World
Ten weeks without a home win – Hertha's next attempt
New home game, new chance
Around 15. 30 o'clock Hertha is back in the Bundesliga this afternoon. In the first home game after the departure of coach Jürgen Klinsmann against 1. FC Köln there is the opportunity for a Berlin victory in the Olympic Stadium – Hertha has been waiting for for ten weeks now.
Interview with Alexander Nouri
As coach of Hertha, Alexander Nouri has not yet been noticed as a chatterbox. My colleagues Stefan Hermanns and Michael Rosentritt met him for an interview and talked to him about Jürgen Klinsmann, further training in Spain and the place where the dogs bark with their tails.
Vladimir Darida is clearly one of the winners of the current season at Hertha BSC. After only ten appearances last season due to persistent injury problems, Darida struggled back into the team during the summer break. On 17 Games come the Czech this season, he scored three goals and three assists.
Darida's contract with Hertha is running 2021, in summer Lucas Tousart comes a new entry for the central midfield. Darida can still imagine staying with Hertha very well. He told the “Berliner Kurier”: “I told my adviser to come to Berlin to speak to manager Michael Preetz. I feel good. In the city and in the cabin. I can very well imagine to stay here. “
The competition makes him no worries, on the contrary. Darida knows this: “Eduard Löwen also came for a lot of money in the summer. Many asked themselves, what will become of me now? He is no longer here. That's the way it is in football. Nobody knows what happens. That's why I stay calm. “
Darida changed 2015 from Freiburg to Hertha and has been running so far 119 times in blue -White on.
Big City, Big Stadium
Hertha BSC and investor Lars Windhorst still think big:
50. 000 places? Or at the same time 90. 000? The ideas of Hertha investor Windhorst and President Gegenbauer on a new one Stadium divide.
Nouri before the home game against Cologne
Alexander #Nouri: The atmosphere in the cabin is very good. We worked concentrated throughout the week. We have a lot of competition in the team, so we had a high level of training. We are ready for Saturday! #BSCKOE #hahohe
Arne Maier explains
During the winter break Arne Maier wanted to leave Hertha BSC, but manager Michael Preetz prevented his move in January. “I had the impression that I had to say something. It was important that in the end there was a very good conversation with everyone involved, ”said Maier now with an interval of almost four weeks in an interview with the specialist magazine“ Kicker ”.
Maier had a great deal complained about lack of working hours. “The transfer time is sometimes a bit heated. I gave my opinion internally and externally because at the time I felt that I was treading on the spot, ”said the 21 – year-old, who already 13 years at Hertha.
After a long injury break of almost a year, he got very different reactions to his demands. “There were some insults, but there was also understanding,” said Maier. “Of course you learn something there. Next time, my opinion will remain internal, ”he now admitted. It was all worked up.
The resignation of coach Jürgen Klinsmann surprised everyone in the club, confirmed Maier. “We were flabbergasted at first. But then we shook hands and wished good luck. ” (AP)
The team lives in reality. I think high goals are good, but we know that we have to deal with the relegation battle this season.
Arne Maier on the high goals of investor Lars Windhorst
Blue and white stadium
Now everyone has to be strong. There are no more tickets for the city derby on 21. March in the Olympic Stadium. Hertha announced this on Wednesday morning. So many Hertha members and season ticket holders have struck that there are no further tickets for sale.
So it can be assumed that the fans of the hosts will be significantly outnumbered. The round 7500 Tickets for the guest block were allocated by lottery.
Berlin reports sold out
Strength is probably due to dog bite against Cologne
Like the “Kicker “is reported, Hertha's goalkeeper Thomas Kraft on Saturday at home game against 1. FC Köln (15. 30 o'clock) don't belong to the Berlin squad as usual. The reason for this is quite strange: A dog is said to have inflicted a bite wound on the hand. Dennis Smarsch, who made his Bundesliga debut in the 4-0 defeat at FC Augsburg at the end of November, is to represent Kraft as a substitute goalkeeper.
Klinsmann is still omnipresent
It has been exactly a week since Jürgen Klinsmann simply left. And yet, like a common spirit, he is still everywhere. Hardly anyone seems to regret his departure.
Berlin is more than Hamburg
Can the past week top anything at Hertha BSC? Our columnist now thinks everything is possible. Both the relegation and that next season Pep Guardiola is on the sidelines.
308 Days later
Solid, factual, unexcited – Peter Pekarik was back on the field for Hertha against Paderborn.
Peter Pekarik has his reservist role over himself without much complaint endure. To 308 days without engagement, he now turned against Paderborn back.
Klinsmann congratulated via Whatsapp
Jürgen Klinsmann can't quite let go yet: Alexander Nouri reported in a media round after the victory in Paderborn that Klinsmann had congratulated him and the team via WhatsApp: “He was happy for the team and had greetings delivered,” said Nouri.
He gave the all-clear for Niklas Stark and Per Skjelbred. Neither could play through in Paderborn, but should play for the upcoming home game against 1. FC Köln (Saturday, 15. 30 o'clock).
Cunha invigorates Hertha BSC
The new striker of Berlin celebrated a remarkable debut in Paderborn. The harmony like Krzystof Piatek was already right several times. Katrin Schulze reports.
Matheus Cunha had trouble suppressing his grin. "It was a pretty nice goal for the Bundesliga," he said in the depths of the Paderborn stadium. Of course, for someone who has a part-time job with the Brazilian U – 23 – National team has just scored five goals to the Olympic Games, is such a goal with the heel probably more normality than exception.
Daily mirror | Katrin Schulze
Sports dish evaluates U 16 – Game in Auerbach against Hertha
The sports court of the Northeast German Football Association (NOFV) has Hertha BSC because of the arbitrary termination of the B-youth regional league game on 14. December 2019 at VfB Auerbach and warned the game for the Berliner scored 0-2 lost. However, further sports court proceedings have been initiated against VfB and two of its players due to the racism allegation.
The court assumes that Hertha players have been racially insulted by Auerbach players during the encounter. “However, these misconduct during the game was neither specifically nor in detail reported to the referees, other game participants or responsible persons,” said the NOFV.
Due to the behavior of Berliners, the clarification of the facts and immediate measures or sanctions were thwarted. According to the statutes of the football associations, game cancellations are “always the last of all possible means” and “to be ordered solely by the referees”. The fight against racism and discrimination is “rather hindered than promoted by such rushed and unstructured actions.”
“We would have been in the In the present case, certainly a different decision is desired, nevertheless we would like to positively note that the explanations and descriptions of our players have been believed by the sports court, so that a corresponding sports court procedure is now being initiated by the NOFV on all incidents, including the racist insults, ”said Thomas E. Herrich, member of Hertha management and club lawyer, quoted on the association's website. (AP)
I don't think we were the worse team
Paderborn's trainer Steffen Baumgart
Coach Alexander Nouri speaks
“It was the expected difficult game. I have to pay a huge compliment to my team – even after these unrest. “
” That was a tough fight, which we did well have mastered. “
The will was there. That was a good foundation stone for the future.
Niklas Stark