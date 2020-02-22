Ten weeks without a home win – Hertha's next attempt

Vladimir Darida is clearly one of the winners of the current season at Hertha BSC. After only ten appearances last season due to persistent injury problems, Darida struggled back into the team during the summer break. On 17 Games come the Czech this season, he scored three goals and three assists.

Darida's contract with Hertha is running 2021, in summer Lucas Tousart comes a new entry for the central midfield. Darida can still imagine staying with Hertha very well. He told the “Berliner Kurier”: “I told my adviser to come to Berlin to speak to manager Michael Preetz. I feel good. In the city and in the cabin. I can very well imagine to stay here. “

The competition makes him no worries, on the contrary. Darida knows this: “Eduard Löwen also came for a lot of money in the summer. Many asked themselves, what will become of me now? He is no longer here. That's the way it is in football. Nobody knows what happens. That's why I stay calm. “

Darida changed 2015 from Freiburg to Hertha and has been running so far 119 times in blue -White on.