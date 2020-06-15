Telemental Health Market 2020 Recent Study of Business Strategies | Leading Players are Cisco Systems, Inc., AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc, Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., Medtronic, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

�

The Telemental Health Market study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, risks, entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This market report performs geographical analysis for the major areas such as North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan, and India, with respect to the production, price, revenue and market share for top manufacturers. Moreover, businesses can gain insights into profit growth and sustainability program with this report. The Telemental Health Market report also consists detailed profiles of market’s major manufacturers and importers who are dominating the market.

Market Analysis: Global Telemental Health Market

Global Telemental Health Market is expected to rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 15.15 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 24.65% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 with the annual sales of USD 2.60 billion in the year of 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness and concerns regarding the health of patients.

Key Market Competitors: Global Telemental Health Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the telemental health market are Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc (US), Aerotel Medical Systems (1998) Ltd. (Israel), Medtronic (Ireland), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), McKesson Corporation (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Otsuka America Pharmaceutical Inc. (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Allscripts (US), InTouch Technologies, Inc. (US), Resideo Technologies, Inc. (US), BioTelemetry, Inc. (US), OBS Medical Ltd. (UK), American Well (US), Empower Interactive, Inc. (US), MDLIVE Inc. (US), TalkSession Inc. (US), Talkspace (US), Virtual Therapy Center, LLC (US), Teladoc, Inc. (US), WeCounsel (US), and few among others.

Market Definition: Global Telemental Health Market

Telemental health is a division of Telehealth market. Telemental health, the use of telemedicine technology which provides mental health services from a distance. Additionally, it also provides consultation, supervision, health intervention, assessment, education, and information across distances.

According to World Health Organization, there were approximately 500 million people having mental disorders, almost more than half of these cases could have been avoided with the availability of proper medical treatment. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Telemental Health Market Drivers

Prevalence of mental disorders in all age groups is going to drive the market.

Time efficient and low cost services

Rise in acceptance of telemental health

Telemental Health Market Restraints

Fewer facilities in the remote areas

Lack of skilled expertise in remote areas

Fewer government initiatives taken in this direction.

Technological advancements in telecommunication infrastructure

Segmentation: Global Telemental Health Market

Telemental Health Market : By Mental Disorders

Panic disorder

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

Depression

Posttraumatic Stress Disorder

Telemental Health Market : By Type

Telepsychology

Telepsychiatry

Telebehavioral Health

Telemental Health Market : By Component

Services

Software

Hardware

Telemental Health Market : By End- User

Providers

Payers

Telemental Health Market : By Mode of Delivery

Web-Based Delivery Mode

Cloud-Based Delivery Mode

On-Premise Delivery Mode

Telemental Health Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

On 17 th April, 2018, AMD Global Telemedicine Inc., announced the development of OnDemand Visit, a direct-to-consumer telehealth platform. OnDemand Visit is a platform for healthcare providers to manage their own virtual care offerings, as an alternative to outsourcing their telemedicine needs and services.

Competitive Analysis: Global Telemental Health Market

Global telemental health market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of telemental health market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

