TANK INSULATION MARKET TO SEE HUGE GROWTH BY 2026 || COMMERCIAL THERMAL SOLUTIONS, INC., THE DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY, GILSULATE INTERNATIONAL, INC., ITW INSULATION SYSTEMS, J.H. ZIEGLER GMBH, KNAUF INSULATION, POLARCLAD TANK INSULATION, ARMACELL LLC

Global tank insulation market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period of 2019 -2026.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Commercial Thermal Solutions, Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, GILSULATE INTERNATIONAL, INC., ITW INSULATION SYSTEMS, J.H. Ziegler GmbH, Knauf Insulation, PolarClad Tank Insulation, ARMACELL LLC, Kingspan Group, Synavax, Johns Manville, Mayes Coatings & Insulation, Inc., Thermacon, Gulf Cool Therm Factory LTD, ROCKWOOL International A/S, Cabot Corporation, SPX Transformer Solutions Inc., DUNMORE, T.F. Warren Group, Saint-Gobain, Huntsman International LLC , Corrosion Resistant Technologies, Inc., Röchling Group.

Tank insulation refers to the process in which different chemicals and materials are applied to the inside of tank and also to the surface, to maintain the temperature throughout its usage period. Tank insulation is done to preserve the temperature inside the tank in order to minimize the heat loss. Tanks are used in almost all the industries according to their variable size, shape and media temperature. There are various tanks that are used to store and transport liquid gases with low static evaporation.

Insulation is done by using material or a combination of materials that are applied to restrict the flow of heat. The five most common insulation materials used are: fiberglass, mineral wool, cellulose, polyurethane foam and polystyrene.

Segmentation: Global Tank Insulation Market

Global tank insulation market is segmented into six notable segments which are by type, material type, temperature type, tank type, tank ends and end-user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into storage and transportation In March 2019, BASF SE announced new facilities Automotive Application Center and Process Catalysis Research & Development (R&D) to expand its regional innovation capabilities. The Automotive Application Center will strengthen collaboration with the automotive industry and the new research and development facility will offer new process catalysts for chemical industry.

On the basis of material type, the market is segmented into expanded polystyrene (EPS), rockwool, cellular glass, fiberglass, elastomeric foam, polyurethane (PU) and others In April 2018, Cabot Corporation expanded its business of Specialty Compounds to extend its footprints globally. This helped the company to install a new manufacturing facility in Pepinster, Belgium.

On the basis of temperature type, the market is segmented into hot insulation and cold insulation In October 2017, Owens Corning announced its agreement to acquire a European manufacturer of mineral wool insulation. This acquisition will help the company in advancing its building and technical applications by merging the acquired company’s products.

On the basis of tank type, the market is segmented into vertical tank, horizontal tank, fixed tank and mounted tank In August 2018, Armacell acquired Guarto, a leading manufacturer of acoustic insulation solutions. This helped the company to merge the acquired company’s products and enhance its product portfolio.

On the basis of tank ends, the market is segmented into parabolic dish and flat In December 2016, Gilsulate International, Inc. acquired the assets of Dritherm International, Inc(U.S.) .The acquisition provide more value to customers through more consistent and quality product in the underground granular insulation and company will able face the compition in the market.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into oil & gas, energy and power, chemical, food and beverages, water purification, wastewater purification and others. In February , BASF has founded the new company BASF Digital Solutions S.L. located in Spain to drive forward the digital transformation of BASF group and develop innovative IT solutions. BASF is expanding its digital expertise to create innovative digital solutions.



This Tank Insulation report contains market data that provides a detailed analysis of the ABC industry and its impact based on applications and on different geographical regions, and systemic analysis of growth trends and future prospects.

