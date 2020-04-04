Tampons Alternatives Market was estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period (2019 – 2027), due to rising demand for menstrual cups and other alternatives

A menstrual cup is a type of feminine hygiene product which is reusable. As an alternative to the pad or cover, the increase in demand for menstrual cups is motivated by factors such as the need for environmentally sound, safe, comfortable, clean, functional and worthwhile products. Increased awareness towards sustainable menstrual products, availability of menstrual cups in different sizes and shapes, awareness campaigns by women groups, producers and education institutions are all factors that contribute to growth in tampons alternatives market. In addition, menstrual cups offer full leakage security at different prices from low to high.

Growing awareness of women’s health and hygiene and the launch of cost effective female hygiene products are expected to increase demand for female products over the forecast period. Demand for high-end products like internal cleaning & spray is higher in more developed regions such as North America and Western Europe.

Menstrual cup, a next-generation female hygiene product, is designed after receiving feedback from a number of women around the world regarding sanitary napkins and tampons. During the menstrual cycle the menstrual cup aids in easy travel. Menstrual cup is a good option for a pad and tampon upgrade. Female athletes tend to use the cups during the menstrual cycle. This helps a female to comfortably perform normal and hassle-free duties even during the menstrual cycle. Global Tampons Alternatives Market was valued at US$ 714.21 million in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1,127.12 million by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of tampons alternatives market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

Factors driving the global tampons alternatives market are growing disposable income, increasing awareness of sanitation, and increasing demand for products like panty liners in developed countries.

Asia-Pacific has seen a significant increase in the adoption of tampons alternatives products as a result of increasing awareness in the region towards such products.

The significant disadvantage of Tampon is it contains synthetic compounds and ecological concern as well so it gives opportunities to menstrual cups.

Procter and Gamble, Playtex, Kimberly-Clark, Johnson and Johnson are the leaders of the industry, and hold the key technologies and patents, with high-end customers.

The primary market participants in tampons alternatives market include Diva International Inc., Procter and Gamble, Lunette, The Keeper, Inc, VCup, Mooncup Ltd, Anigan, MeLuna, YUUKI, SckoonCup, LADYCUP, FemyCycle.

Tampons Alternatives Market:

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Drug stores

Pharmacies & beauty stores

Convenience stores

By Geography

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries

Denmark

Finland

Iceland

Sweden

Norway

Benelux Union

Belgium

The Netherlands

Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Singapore

Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

