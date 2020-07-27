taiwan-ict-exports-notice-potential-damaging-variables-inside-2h20

Taiwan ICT exports notice potential adverse factors in 2H20

Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan’s ICT exports are usually anticipated to get growth impetus in the 2nd fifty percent of the yr from rollouts of brand-new consumer consumer electronics devices, speeding of 5G infrastructure structure, and growth of IoT and HPC chips apps as properly as continual need for remote providers equipment, but US trade bans on Chinese firms and possible shrinkages in back-to-school demand are casting variables for the exports, according to industry sources.

The sources said the slow recovery of international oil and steel prices will also help traditional industries enjoy a pick-up in demand, but a resurge of the global coronavirus pandemic and the intensifying US-China trade tensions will add downward pressure on global economies, affecting the performance of Taiwan’s manufacturing industries.

Meanwhile, many schools in the US have decided to continue remote teaching practices in the new semester starting September, most likely to weaken back-to-school requirement peaking inside August-September usually, the sources continued.

Affected by the pandemic, househhouseholds have steadily seen their incomes fall,mining their buying power. Many countries are enforcing financial relief measures and monetary policies to bolster their economic activities, but whether the efforts can work remains to be seen.

A June survey by Taiwan Institute of Economic Research showed that most domestic manufacturers polled believe that their sales prospects would stay flat or turn worse in the next six months.