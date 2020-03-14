TAED Outlook and Influencing Key Growth Drivers 2026: WeylChem International GmbH, Chemsfield Co., Ltd., Shanghai Deborn Co.,Ltd

Global TAED Market, By Application (Detergents, Bleaching Agents, Cleaning Agents, Other), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Companies Profiled in this report includes, WeylChem International GmbH, Chemsfield Co., Ltd., Shanghai Deborn Co.,Ltd. The other players in the market are Warwick International Group Limited., JINKE Company Limited., Zhejiang Jinke Peroxide Co., Ltd., AKCHEMTECH CO.,LTD., idCHEM Co., Ltd., ACURO ORGANICS LIMITED among others.

Tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) is considered to be an important component of bleaches and detergents. It acts as an activator for active oxygen bleaching agent. Bleach activators are utilized in paperboard, textiles as well as food contact paper. TAED is a colourless compound, which is produced by acetylation of ethylenediamine. It is often dyed green or blue for the utilization of laundry detergents as most important application. It is non-irritating to eyes and skin and doesn’t consist of sensitizing potential by skin contact. It has energy saving and biodegradable nature along with environment friendly characteristics. Continuous product development is considered to be one of the driving factors due to its environment friendly nature. For instance, in 2017, WeylChem International GmbH introduced WeylClean FDO XP, which is a bleach catalyst. It is a combination of two active ingredients named TAED and MnTACN for automatic dish wash.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for VAM in adhesive and sealant industry

Growing demand from laundry industry

Increasing demand of bleaching agent.

Market Restraint:

Limited application areas of TAED

Fluctuation in the price of raw materials is affecting the market.

Segmentation: Global TAED Market

By Application

Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM)

Detergents

Bleaching Agents

Cleaning Agents

Other

By End User

Construction

Automobile

Pesticides

Textiles Food Ingredients

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global TAED market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of TAED market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global TAED players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the TAED with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of TAED submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

