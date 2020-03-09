Tabletop Sterilizers Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period (2019 – 2027), owing to rising outbreaks of food-borne diseases

The advent of bio-medical research has primarily driven the development of smaller research grade tabletop sterilizers that are meant perfect for microbreweries, industrial kitchen and other food production facilities. Prevention of E.coli outbreaks has driven the demand for global tabletop sterilizers market. Compared to a traditional medical-grade sterilizer, usually designed for taking clean instruments and glassware components and make them sterile, the research-grade sterilizer is designed to take anything and heat it to a specific temperature for a specific period of time. The same can be certainly used to sterilize bottles, trays and instruments. However, in comparison to a medical-grade autoclave, the research-grade autoclave has bottlenecks related to precision controls and cycle logging. In the recent past, it has been reported that the usage of bench top autoclaves can significantly reduce the number of allergens found usually in food.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of tabletop sterilizers market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes majorly on the different geographical regions worldwide.

Key suggestions from the report:

Hospitals and medical clinics segment has the highest penetration in 2018 and is expected to continue the same trend over the forecast period. Growing demand from outpatient clinics and medical centers to sterilize their products has aided the global tabletop sterilizers market. Also, to provide better well-being for consumers, they have to meet stringent international standards for safety and sterilization.

In September, 2016, the Windsor Regional Hospital reported the purchase of $500,000 steam system to solve the sterilization issues at its Ouellette campus. They installed a standalone steam generation system that did not rely on boilers. The hospital faced issues with its steam system in previous years, thus, the device helped in solving the waiting period of patients during surgeries.

The necessity of maintaining clean environment around the patient for imparting greater patient care in hospitals is driving the growth of the market.

Companies such as Celitron are engaged in providing medical facilities with cutting-edge, highly cost effective and environment friendly sterilization equipment. Autoclaves for medical field are usually manufactured according to medical guidelines MPG 92/43, 93/42/EWG and DIN EN 285.

Key players operating in the global tabletop sterilizers market are 3M, ALTERNATIVE Source Medical, Anderson Products, Bergen Group of Companies, Cantel Medical, CPAC, Fischer Scientific (Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.), Getinge AB, GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC. Jiangyin Binjiang Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., Ketan Autoclaves & Sterilizers, MATACHANA GROUP, Midmark Corporation, MMM Group, SciCan Ltd., Sterigenics, LLC—A Sotera Health company, Sun Sterifaab Pvt. Ltd., Tuttnauer, Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry, Yongfeng Enterprise Co., Ltd amongst others.

Global Tabletop Sterilizers Market :

By Type

Dry Heat

Ethylene Oxide

Moist Heat

Others

By Application

Laboratories

Hospital and Medical Clinics

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology

Others

By Region

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries

Denmark

Finland

Iceland

Sweden

Norway

Benelux Union

Belgium

The Netherlands

Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Singapore

Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

