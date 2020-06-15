Synthetic Biology Platforms Market 2020 Emerging Factors & Growth Status | Leading Players are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Novozymes, Merck KGaA, intrexon, Agilent Technologies, Inc

�

The Synthetic Biology Platforms Market study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, risks, entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This market report performs geographical analysis for the major areas such as North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan, and India, with respect to the production, price, revenue and market share for top manufacturers. Moreover, businesses can gain insights into profit growth and sustainability program with this report. The Synthetic Biology Platforms Market report also consists detailed profiles of market’s major manufacturers and importers who are dominating the market.

Market Analysis: Global Synthetic Biology Platforms Market

Global Synthetic Biology Platforms Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4.35 billion to an estimated value of USD 18.84 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 20.01% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand for synthetic genes and cells among consumer is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Key Market Competitors: Global Synthetic Biology Platforms Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global synthetic biology platforms market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Novozymes, Merck KGaA, intrexon, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Amyris, GenScript, Ginkgo Bioworks, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., New England Biolabs, Synthetic Genomics Inc., Twist Bioscience., DSM, DuPont., LOCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.

Market Definition: Global Synthetic Biology Platforms Market

Synthetic biology is a technology which is designed to make biology easy for the engineer. They usually combines the domains like biotechnology, molecular engineering, biophysics, electrical and computer engineering, evolutionary biology and genetic engineering. They are usually made by molding the components like genetic circuits, metabolic pathways and enzymes. The main aim of the synthetic biology is natural product synthesis, applies protein design, synthetic genomics and standardized biological parts. These days there is increase investment in R&D on synthetic biology which is the major factor fueling the growth of this market.

Synthetic Biology Platforms Market Drivers

Increasing R&D investments on synthetic biology is driving the growth of this market

Rising awareness among consumer about fuel consumption is another factor driving the growth of this market.

Synthetic Biology Platforms Market Restraints

Increasing environmental and security concerns among population is restraining the growth of this market

Rising levelness of the biological parts is another factor restraining the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Synthetic Biology Platforms Market

Synthetic Biology Platforms Market : By Tool and Technology

Tool

Technology

Synthetic Biology Platforms Market : By Applications

Medical Applications

Industrial Applications

Food and Agriculture

Environmental Applications

Synthetic Biology Platforms Market : By Product

Core Product

Enabling Product

Synthetic Biology Platforms Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2018, Locus Biosciences Inc., announced that they have acquired EpiBiome, Inc. The main aim of the acquisition is to produce products so that they can treat antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections and precisely edit the microbiome. It will also help the Locus to expand their product portfolio and will also improve their efficiency levels.

In January 2017, Intrexon Corporation announced that they have acquired GenVec, Inc. so that they can expand their gene transfer capabilities that contain various viral and non- viral platforms. The GenVec’s AdenoVerse technology will also help the Intrexon Corporaton is to expand their portfolio in gene therapy by developing new products.

Competitive Analysis: Global Synthetic Biology Platforms Market

Global synthetic biology platforms market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of synthetic biology platforms market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

