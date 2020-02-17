sydney's-new-years-fireworks-display-could-be-on-the-verge-of-extinction

According to a report by the Sun Herald, the city of Sydney is considering replacing the annual fireworks extravaganza with a drone light show. The latter is becoming increasingly popular: Singapore and Shanghai have started the year 2020 with such shows. However, the show in Shanghai did not take place on New Year's Eve itself, but was recorded days before, as it turned out later.

The fireworks in Sydney are world-famous: pictures of the rockets that cover the night sky over the harbor and the famous harbor bridge enlighten, go around the world. Around a billion people are watching worldwide – better marketing for the city and all of Australia is hard to imagine. 2019 almost 3.6 million euros were spent on the light spectacle, but estimates assume that New Year's Eve in return brought the economy around 82 million euros.

But the turn of the year 2019 / 20 saw resistance for the first time against the rockets that were around 21 o'clock and later at midnight illuminate the sky of the metropolis. After heavy bush fires raged across the country at the same time, thousands petitioned to cancel the fireworks display and prefer to invest the millions in regions affected by drought and fire.

Posed on Monday Therefore, the liberal city councilor Craig Chung proposed to review the feasibility of such a drone light show. “As the first major city to celebrate New Year, all eyes are on us,” Craig Chung told The Sun Herald. “It would be a great signal to the world that Sydney is progressive and is looking for ways to reduce emissions.” The advantages of drones equipped with LED lights are that they are programmable and reusable and not the same air and air Bring noise pollution like fireworks. In addition, the shows are said to cost a fraction of what was previously spent on rockets. However, they also depend on the weather.