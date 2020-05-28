Swimming pools, team sports, competitions – Saxony plans to relax sports

Saxony also wants to allow team sports

Saxony wants To a large extent relax restrictions on the sport after Pentecost . Basically from June 6th all sports facilities should be open again . This applies to all sports, said Interior Minister Roland Wöller (CDU) at the government's video briefing in Dresden. Also swimming pools can open again . Competitions are allowed – but without an audience. Hygiene rules must be observed in sports, but the Free State no longer prescribes them generally and sees the professional associations as being obliged . The opening is also an important signal for children's and youth sports, said Wöller. Indoor pools would have to submit approved hygiene concepts from the local authorities.

“The current development of the pandemic enables us to relax these. In the field of sports, too, we are now placing even greater emphasis on the personal responsibility of athletes and clubs , ”said Wöller. “Especially team and contact sports can train regularly again. The new regulation not only brings more freedom with it, but obliges them Club sports continue to take precautionary measures with regard to the spread of the new corona virus, ”emphasized Ulrich Franzen, President of the State Sports Association of Saxony. (dpa)