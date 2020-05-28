Science
Swimming pools, team sports, competitions – Saxony plans to relax sports
Saxony also wants to allow team sports
Saxony wants To a large extent relax restrictions on the sport after Pentecost . Basically from June 6th all sports facilities should be open again . This applies to all sports, said Interior Minister Roland Wöller (CDU) at the government's video briefing in Dresden. Also swimming pools can open again . Competitions are allowed – but without an audience. Hygiene rules must be observed in sports, but the Free State no longer prescribes them generally and sees the professional associations as being obliged . The opening is also an important signal for children's and youth sports, said Wöller. Indoor pools would have to submit approved hygiene concepts from the local authorities.
“The current development of the pandemic enables us to relax these. In the field of sports, too, we are now placing even greater emphasis on the personal responsibility of athletes and clubs , ”said Wöller. “Especially team and contact sports can train regularly again. The new regulation not only brings more freedom with it, but obliges them Club sports continue to take precautionary measures with regard to the spread of the new corona virus, ”emphasized Ulrich Franzen, President of the State Sports Association of Saxony. (dpa)
Lindner warns of damage to children
FDP boss Christian Lindner warns of negative consequences for Children due to the lack of daycare and school attendance due to corona. “ The damage caused by the lack of education and the lack of funding are immense ,” he said. “There is a risk of thread breakage here.” This applies in particular to the children who do not get the necessary suggestions at home. “And when viewed in light , many adults need the daycare and school again, not even first for employment reasons, but because in many families the nerves are slowly bare . “
The chairman of the Free Democrats therefore called for “ to switch back to modified regular operations before the summer holidays “. This must be done in compliance with distance and hygiene rules and possibly in rolling systems, but with reliability for a few hours a week. Lindner pointed out that, according to scientific evidence, “children and adolescents are at least not the main drivers of the pandemic”. (dpa)
Lower VAT – that's why the pizza is not yet cheaper
The Bundestag lowers VAT for restaurants. But Consumers will hardly benefit – the restaurants want theirs Make up for lost sales.
WHO: Death rate in Europe due to Covid – 19 elevated – 159. 000 Dead more
The World Health Organization sees a connection between an increased death rate in Europe and the coronavirus. In total, be in 24 European countries around 159 . 000 People more died since early March than would have been expected in a normal year. A “significant portion” of it with the disease caused by the coronavirus Covid – 19 to do . “We have clearly seen that the peak of death is related to the peak of the pandemic,” said Katie Smallwood of the WHO emergency team. (Reuters)
Bundestag decides to extend continued payment of wages for parents
The Bundestag has extended payment of continued wages for parents decided who cannot work due to corona-related daycare and school closings . Each parent can claim the wage replacement payment for ten instead of the previous six weeks . Single parents should up to 20 weeks supported will. The entitlement to continued payment of wages also applies on a daily basis , for example if the emergency care in the daycare center is not available every day of the week. The entitlement period is extended accordingly.
According to a regulation in the Infection Protection Act, parents receive continued wages of 67 percent of net income up to a limit of 2.0 16 euros per month if they cannot work because their children do not because of the closings of day-care centers and schools t be looked after. The wage replacement benefit applies to parents with children under the age of twelve and to parents of disabled children, regardless of their age, even if they are already grown up. This takes into account the fact that many daycare facilities are closed or only partially open during the crisis. (epd)
State Transport Minister: Federal government should pay 2.5 billion euros for public transport
For support The public transport ministers of the federal states are demanding 2.5 billion euros from the federal government of local public transport in the corona crisis. “ If the federal government does not help, we see the death of an entire industry and will have a hard time getting public transport back on its feet to get, ”said the chairwoman of the transport ministerial conference, Saarland's head of department Anke Rehlinger (SPD). The planned federal stimulus package must therefore include “ a thick mobility package “.
The corona crisis led to a slump in passenger numbers of 70 to 90 percent led, the ministers wrote in their decision. This year alone losses of at least five billion euros can be expected. “In order for the climate targets and the turnaround in traffic to remain realistic, the federal government must participate in a rescue package for public transport “, said Rehlinger. In the coming week, the federal government plans to discuss an economic stimulus package to cushion the financial consequences of the pandemic. (dpa)
First PIMS cases in Germany
The cases of PIMS, an autoimmune disease in children, are increasing across Europe. By the middle of May there were already 230 Children affected. Four cases have now been reported in a children's hospital in Lower Saxony since mid-April – the first published in Germany. Antibodies were found in all four children in the children's hospital on the Bult in Hanover – without being able to detect a coronavirus infection beforehand. The press office confirmed the Tagesspiegel.
The four children had a high fever when however only common symptom . Otherwise, the disease would have developed in different directions. The other symptoms ranged from conjunctivitis, rash, pneumonia and gastrointestinal inflammation. Similarities to Kawasaki syndrome, which leads to an overreaction of the immune system, which is probably caused by bacteria or viruses, “are present,” said the hospital's press office.
Daily mirror | Christopher Stolz
Bundestag lowers VAT for restaurants
The Bundestag has the VAT reduction for restaurants decided. The tax rate for prepared meals thus drops from 19 to seven percent . The regulation applies from the beginning of July and is limited to one year. The majority of the Bundestag approved the government's draft law with the votes of the grand coalition and the FDP parliamentary group . This is intended to give hosts a chance to partially recover their months-long failures in the coronavirus crisis. However, the VAT rate on beverages will not be reduced .
The SPD of Federal Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz emphasized in the debate that that in the planned economic stimulus package more Aids for gastronomy should follow . Pubs in particular would then have to be considered and demand in Germany stimulated. According to industry information, many restaurants are due to the corona requirements before the end . The AfD voted against the government's bill, the left and Greens abstained in the second and third deliberations in the Bundestag. (Reuters)
Spahn comments on the debate about the Drosten study
Health Minister Jens Spahn commented on the discussion about the Drosten study. It is important that there is a good culture of debate between science and politics, he told the “Augsburger Allgemeine”. “However, we should all beware of such apparently quickly derived claims to absoluteness in such discussions .” He also pointed out that it continued there is no reliable data on the risk of infection for children. “There are very different assessments – and that makes it particularly difficult to make political decisions,” added Spahn, thus indirectly addressing the dispute between the virologists Alexander Kekulé and Christian Drosten.
On the conflict between the “picture” and Drosten said the Minister of Health, it was “not a good idea” to publish private contact details . He alluded to a tweet from Drostens. In it he published a “picture” request – including the editor's contact details. The virologist had recognized the error himself and deleted the tweet.
Bangladesh: Five dead in fire in Corona station
In the event of a fire in a Corona isolation wing of a hospital in Bangladesh, at least five people with Covid – 19 – Symptoms died . The fire department found the charred bodies of a woman and four men in the ruins of the recently built wing, a spokesman for the local fire department said. The private hospital is considered one of the best in Bangladesh . The fire broke out on Thursday night. According to initial knowledge, the fire brigade assumes that the new wing was not built to be fire-safe . (dpa)
Thuringian local politicians warn of planned easing
Local politicians from Thuringia wrote in an open letter against the Corona relaxation plans of the state government . A complete lifting of the corona restrictions is fatal in a border area like this, it said in the letter to Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (left) .
The letter has the district councilors from Coburg, Kronach, Lichtenfels, Sonneberg and Hildburghausen as well as the city leaders of Coburg, Sonneberg, Neustadt bei Coburg and the chairman of the Bavarian Community Day signed. You fear an increase in corona infections in the entire region . In order to understand infection routes, national measures are required , it said.
Ramelow continues to abide by the fact that the corona restrictions to date have largely been lifted . State regulations are emergency interventions that are only justified if the infection process requires it. Ramelow had confirmed that he wanted to get out of the general regulations in June. The cabinet has not yet made any decisions on this. However, the minimum distance of 1 should still apply, 50 meters as well as wearing a nose and throat protection, for example in public transport.
The district of Sonneberg was next to the district of Greiz a corona hotspot in Thuringia . Most recently, the number of new infections in the Sonneberg region was 21, 4 per 100. 000 residents and week. (dpa)
South Korea reacts with restrictions to new outbreak
In South Korea the Corona restrictions tightened again . The government in Seoul is responding to a renewed increase in infections , reports the British newspaper “Guardian”. From Friday, museums, parks and art galleries in the capital region would be closed for two weeks. Companies are asked to create more flexible working conditions . The residents of Seoul should avoid social gatherings , including those in restaurants and bars. “The next two weeks are crucial to prevent the spread in the capital region,” quoted the “Guardian” of South Korea's health minister Park Neung-hoo. “ If we fail, we have to go back to social distancing. ”
South Korea had reacted very early and strictly to the spread of corona and thus quickly suppressed a first wave of infection . The country was able to lift most of the restrictions in early March. Since the end of March there have only been single-digit numbers of new infections in South Korea . Now there was the strongest increase since 53 days : 79 New infections within 24 Hours, most cases in the capital region.
In a newspaper the mayor of Florence warns that Italy's art cities are facing the abyss due to the pandemic. He is planning a worldwide donation tour.
Daily mirror
Russia: number of deaths increases 174
According to official information, in Russia meanwhile 4124 People who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus have died. Inland 24 got it 174 new deaths given notifies the Coronavirus Crisis Center. In addition, 8371 New infections have been registered. The total number of proven cases of infection is thus 379. 0 51 gone up. (Reuters)
Austria's Minister of Health: “Italy is still a hotspot”
Austria's Minister of Health Rudolf Anschober (Greens ) is still critical of possible border openings to Italy due to the corona pandemic. “ Italy is still a hotspot , although the situation has already improved in some regions and people are very committed,” Anschober said. Upper Austrian News “. “I'm a big friend of freedom of travel, but with Italy we still have to be careful .”
Austria wants to open its borders to numerous neighboring countries again in the coming weeks . With regard to the borders with Italy and Slovenia, however, the government in Vienna recently expressed its reservations. Italy in particular is pressing for Austria to ease the situation so that tourism, which is extremely important for the country, can pick up speed again. For its part, the country wants to open its borders to EU citizens on June 3. (dpa)
Doctors and scientists worldwide shape the political debate in the corona crisis. For this they are called heroes – and hate objects.
Daily mirror | Sidney Gennies
Hungary allows public to watch football matches
The Hungarian government allows for the first time since the Corona eruption on Thursday -Pandemic again outdoor sporting events with audience . A corresponding government decree appeared in Hungary's official gazette. However, strict requirements apply . For example, observers must ensure that a minimum distance of one and a half meters is maintained. The competitions and games must also take place in areas that are not or only partially covered .
For football stadiums this means that practically only every fourth seat is allocated may, wrote the portal “444. hu “. Between two occupied seats, three more should remain free . The seat immediately behind an occupied seat must also remain free to ensure the prescribed safety distance.
“If you keep the previous visitor numbers in mind in mind, this means no earth-shattering change compared to earlier “, the portal held with a view to the previously mostly empty football stadiums . Hungarian league football has been suspended since March due to the corona pandemic. Last weekend was played again for the first time in a round of the First National League , but still without an audience. (dpa)
French Parliament votes for Corona app
The controversial French Corona app “StopCovid” got the green light from parliament. After the National Assembly, the Senate also approved a proposal from Prime Minister Edouard Philippe's mid-government, the House of Lords reported. The app will now be launched soon. The program is intended to use Bluetooth signals to record which smartphones have come close to each other. Users should be warned if it later turns out that they were next to infected people.
Against the app there were data protection concerns – also from the Camp of President Emmanuel Macron. “This is a very important stage,” said the State Secretary for Digital, Cédric O, after the parliamentary vote. He made it clear that the app could be launched on Tuesday (June 2) . “It is the right time, because the French are more and more interested in going out and living a social life again”, O had told the newspaper “Le Figaro”.
Experts point out that the French app with the currently planned concept is not supported by the new interfaces, Apple and Google recently provided for corona tracing apps for iOS and Android. With the iPhone in particular, this means that the app cannot run in the background . However, it had to be open in the foreground in order to be able to continuously send and receive Bluetooth signals. According to experts it is practically unusable under the Apple operating system iOS . France is one of the countries in Europe that is hard hit by the Covid – 19 – Pandemic are affected . There died round 28. 600 People. (AFP)
Ifo Institute: Economy could collapse by 6.6 percent
The Ifo Institute expected 2020 a decline in German economic output by 6.6 percent . The Munich economists predict this in their updated economic forecast. 2021 the economy could then from a low level around 10, 2 percent grow . The Ifo researchers are therefore expecting a significantly more serious slump this year than during the financial crisis 2009 . At that time, economic output had shrunk by 5.7 percent. Shortly after the Corona restrictions began in March, economists had expected the crisis to be more mild. Most recently Ifo chief economic researcher Timo Wollmershäuser and his colleagues had forecast a minus of 6.2 percent at the end of April.
The basis of the update is the latest company survey of the institute . The companies surveyed considered an average normalization of their own business situation within nine months to be the most likely case , said Wollmershäuser. “After a sharp slump in the second quarter 2020 around 12, 4 percent , the economy is likely to recover by mid-next year. “In a favorable scenario, normalization could only average five months, then economic output would also only shrink by 3.9 percent this year. In the worst calculated scenario with an average normalization only after 16 months, economic output this year would even collapse by 9.3 percent .
However, the forecast is subject to reservations in several respects. All three scenarios assume a gradual easing from the end of April . The new prognosis was made on the assumption that the spread of the coronavirus is contained and there is no second wave of infection . The Ifo economic researchers also excluded a global wave of insolvency in the calculations. (dpa)
Dispute over Kekulé guest contribution in the Tagesspiegel
Are the data from the most recent Drosten study correct? Alexander Kekulé doubts this in a Tagesspiegel guest post – and provokes an angry response from virologist Christian Drosten.
Christian Drosten has already commented on the Kekulé guest post on Twitter. He was “tendentious”. In addition, Kekulé does not know the data from the Drosten research team and quote incorrectly.
Daily mirror | Christopher Stolz
Flixbus goes into operation – without vacant seats
Drive Corona at a standstill after a good two months Flixbuses in Germany again today . The offer is initially limited to domestic connections. You want to be scarce 50 Head for stop, the company said. This corresponds to about ten percent of the usual goals . In order to avoid the spread of the new type of corona virus, passengers should keep their distance at the stops and when boarding and also wear mouth guards while driving .
Flixbus appealed to customers to only travel if they were symptom-free . For economic reasons, however, is not intended to block seats . Flixbus competitor Blablabus announced on Wednesday that it would initially offer at most every second place after its planned start of operations in late June. (dpa)