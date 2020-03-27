sweden-limits-meetings-to-50-participants

In view of the increasing number of cases, Sweden is now tightening the measures. Meetings with more than 50 participants are prohibited, said Prime Minister Stefan Löfven at a press conference in Stockholm on Friday. The police are instructed to enforce this regulation.

So far, this limit was 500 people. Minister of Social Affairs Lena Hallengren added that the new measure will affect, among other things, celebrations, weddings and funerals. Interior Minister Mikael Damberg announced that the rule would apply from Sunday. “It is not a general recommendation, but a government ban,” said Damberg. Those who oppose can face fines or imprisonment of up to six months.

There are currently confirmed in Sweden 3046 Infection cases (previous day 2806), 92 people (previous day 42) have died as a result, like Anders Tegnell, the top epidemic of the Swedish health authority, at his Daily press conference in Stockholm said. The greater metropolitan area alone reports 60 deaths. Around two million people live there, depending on the definition, around one million in Stockholm City.

Prime Minister Löfven said: “We have many difficult weeks and months ahead of us.” The matter will drag on. “More will get sick. Companies will go bankrupt. People will lose their jobs and even more lives will be lost. ”

The Swedes would also have to be prepared for further measures to be taken. Anyone who does not adhere to recommendations and instructions, for example making an unnecessary trip or being in crowds, has a great responsibility. “If you don't have to travel, stay home. It's serious now, ”said Löfven.

So far, Sweden, in contrast to its Scandinavian neighbors Denmark and Norway as well as most of Europe, has dealt with the restrictions in the fight against the corona virus crisis much more freely . Kindergartens and primary schools up to the ninth grade are still open, unlike high schools and universities. These conduct digital lessons.

According to the information, what is affected in detail by the new rules is still being worked out. However, restaurants, pubs and cafés are apparently not affected. For a few days now, however, they have only been able to serve their guests at the table. According to the Swedish police, demonstrations, lectures, religious gatherings, concerts and theater or cinema performances are no longer permitted.