Suspicion of racist motive – Attorney General determined
Suspicion of racist motives – Attorney General takes over investigations
According to information from my colleague Frank Jansen, the Federal Attorney General took over the investigation into the crime in Hanau, namely “ on suspicion of a xenophobic background” and because of the “meaning of the deed”.
It should also be checked whether the offender Tobias R. had a mental disorder. The man in his early forties was “not an old acquaintance”, it is said from security circles. In the past he was not noticed because of right-wing extremist crimes .
Eleven dead from gunfights in Hanau
Hessens Landtag cancels session
The Wiesbaden Landtag has canceled its plenary session planned for today. The Hessischer Rundfunk reports. The SPD parliamentary director, Günter Rudolph, said that it was due to the victims.
Bouffier: “This is terrible”
Hesse's Prime Minister Volker Bouffier expressed dismay at the act in Hanau. “This is terrible, that shakes, that makes you speechless.”
Racist motifs in confessional letters
According to WDR were in the Youtube video rather contain confused messages. By contrast, the letter of confession would have contained xenophobic and racist motives.
The police are said to have found a letter of confession in Tobias R.'s apartment. This should also contain xenophobic, racist motives. R. is supposed to write about the fact that certain ethnic groups have to be fought and killed.
EU Council President Charles Michel is dismayed
The senseless loss of life is a tragedy – no matter where it occurs. After the terrible attack, we are in thoughts with the people in #Hanau. We extend our sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of the victims.
SPD leader Saskia Esken speaks of “right terror”
What an appalling act in #Hanau! For far too long we have been afraid to name it in clear terms: Right-wing terror in Germany. We are shocked and we mourn. All our thoughts are with the victims, relatives and friends.
Dead next to the perpetrator was probably his mother
According to ARD information, the body next to the dead was his mother. This was tweeted by ARD terrorism expert Holger Schmidt.
Suspected perpetrator published video days before the crime
The editorial network Germany reports, citing security circles, that the suspected perpetrator from Hanau has few videos Published on Youtube days before the fact. In it he announced no action. But he expressed confused views. He claims there are underground military facilities in the United States where children are mistreated and killed. US citizens should wake up and fight now.
Security circles: Modus Operandi is reminiscent of the attack in Halle
High-level security circles told Tagesspiegel that it was possible that the crime had a far-right background , Modus Operandi is reminiscent of Stephan Balliet's act in Halle. However, it cannot be proven that this background exists. But one should not jump to conclusions. (Frank Jansen)
According to “Image”: Perpetrator murdered from right-wing motives
As the "picture" reports citing security circles, the perpetrator comments in his Confessional video also radical right-wing views. In the letter of confession he wrote that certain "annihilated peoples" would have to be expelled from Germany.
According to information from security circles, a Confessional letters and a video were found. Both are now being evaluated, the motif is still unclear , it said on Thursday morning. First, the “picture” reported about it.
❗ Important information ❗ A server for #notices has been set up. #Witnesses who have taken pictures, video recordings or other observations, please use the following link: ➡ https://t.co/IidWEpqCxZ Thank you for your help! #Hanau
What happened in Hanau during the night?
In a violent crime in Hanau, nine people were killed on Thursday night according to police reports. In the early morning, special forces also discovered the suspected perpetrator and another body nearby. In total, eleven people have died. In addition, several people were injured, meanwhile their number was given as about five.
Attack in Hanau – eleven people dead
On Wednesday evening are nine people shot dead in Hanau Service. Hours after the crime at two different crime scenes the police discovered the corpse of the alleged shooter in his apartment in Hanau.
Special forces found there another dead person. Altogether eleven people died on Wednesday evening and on Thursday night , The exact background for the extraordinary violence has so far been unclear. “There is currently no evidence of any other perpetrators,” the police reported on Thursday morning on Twitter.
❗ #Update after # shootout in #Hanau ❗ The suspect was found lifeless at his home address in #Hanau. Special police officers also discovered another body there. The investigation is ongoing. There are currently no indications of other perpetrators.
