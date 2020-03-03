Science
Suspicion not confirmed in CDU MPs from Thuringia
All-clear in Thuringia: No coronavirus case in the CDU parliamentary group
The suspected case of a coronavirus infection has not been confirmed in the Thuringian CDU parliamentary group. A CDU MP had been tested after it became known that he had been on a skiing holiday in Italy with the infected man from the Saale-Orla district during the winter vacation.
Still on Monday, the MP had attended the parliamentary group meeting in Erfurt, at which the 21 MPs elected a new parliamentary board.
A positive result would also have had an impact on the election of the prime minister, which is to take place on Wednesday in the Erfurt state parliament. But now there was the all-clear: No infection.
Until the test result became known, the CDU had Fraction on Tuesday canceled all dates. (with dpa / AFP)
Altmaier announces three-stage plan for companies
Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier (CDU) has promised support for companies that get into trouble due to the spread of the coronavirus. “We do everything we can to ensure that this virus does not affect the economy in Germany across the board,” he said on Tuesday evening.
His house has drawn up a three-stage plan for this. As a first step, companies are to be helped with loans from the KfW development bank and guarantees. In a second step – but at this point one is not yet – the deferral of taxes would be conceivable.
If supply chains have to be interrupted to a greater extent and companies have to be closed, further measures can be taken similar to those that occurred after the financial crisis 2008 were used. “We are prepared and determined to avoid a possible crisis and to secure employment and added value,” said Altmaier. (Carla Neuhaus)
In Spain there are the first coronavirus deaths. This was confirmed by a representative of the health authority in Valencia. (Reuters)
USA consider entry bans
According to President Donald Trump, the US government is considering a ban on travel from the USA, particularly in the epidemic affected areas. However, corresponding restrictions within the country are not an issue, Trump said before a meeting with health experts. (Reuters)
IMF and World Bank move spring conference online
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank have due to the novel corona virus their annual spring meeting in the USA called off.
The meetings planned for mid-April at the headquarters of the organizations in Washington should now take place in a “virtual format” , IMF chief Kristalina Georgiewa and World Bank chief David Malpass said on Tuesday. The goal is to guarantee the health and safety of the participants from the member countries and the employees, it said.
It initially remained unclear in to what extent the multi-day conference will now be replaced by video conferencing and live broadcasts should be. The organizations stated that the digital possibilities should be fully exploited to enable consultations with the member states. To the conference of 13. to 19. April were among others bankers, finance ministers, senior officials from all over the world and representatives of central banks n expected. (AP)
Hannover Messe is postponed
The Hannover Messe is to be postponed, according to a report by the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung”. According to the newspaper, citing exhibitors and trade fair circles, the largest capital goods fair in the world should not run as planned by 20. to 24. April. However, the industrial show should not be canceled, but rescheduled later in the year. (Reuters)
WHO: “Containment is possible”
The head of the World Health Organization WHO, Tedros Adhanom, has announced that of the people infected with the coronavirus around 3.4 percent died . This means that the rate of serbility is significantly higher than for flu infections , where it is far less than one percent.
At the same time, after all, What you know so far, the coronavirus less contagious than the flu virus. With the flu, infected people who are not yet ill are strong spreaders. “That doesn't seem to be the case with the corona virus,” Tedros said on Tuesday in his daily management report.
Figures from China suggested that only one Percent of coronavirus-infected people developed no symptoms at all, and that most of the known cases showed symptoms within two days , says Tedros.
As the third important He called the difference the fact that you already have vaccines and treatments for the flu. However, there are currently about 20 Coronavirus vaccines in development.
The fourth difference between the two infections was that one would not even try to contain the flu because it was simply impossible. At Covid – 19 on the other hand, you can and should try by following contagion routes – this prevents infections and saves lives. “Containment is possible,” emphasized Tedros.
In summary, he says that you can Covid – 19 not exactly like the flu to treat. “But there are enough parallels so that the countries don't have to start from scratch . “
WHO: Prices for surgical masks already increased sixfold
The lack of face masks and other medical protective equipment hinders the fight against the novel corona virus, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). “We can Covid – 19 don't stop without protecting our health workers, ”said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Geneva on Tuesday. “The stocks are rapidly running out.” The prices for surgical masks would have increased sixfold, tripled for respirators and more than doubled for protective clothing.
Tedros said that the worldwide supply of personal protective equipment around 40 Percent must be increased, and asked governments to offer manufacturers incentives. According to WHO estimates, about 89 million breath sc protective masks used and 76 million examination gloves.
With a view of the Olympic Games in Tokyo in summer said the WHO boss, it was premature to take any steps . “I think a decision now would be too early.” He has confidence in Japan and that there will be progress in the fight against the new virus. Japan is one of the most affected countries outside of China. (AP)
First confirmed infection in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania
For the first time also in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania two patients demonstrably on the Coronavirus fell ill. The two people from the district of Vorpommern-Greifswald be immediately isolated at home , the responsible medical officer Marlies Kühn announced on Tuesday in Greifswald. (AP)
Number of infections in Germany increases 196
The number of confirmed Coronavirus infections in Germany is on 196 gone up. The Robert Koch Institute announced this in the afternoon. Most cases continue to exist in North Rhine-Westphalia, where alone 103 Sick people are known. (Reuters)
A dog wears a protective mask in Beijing, China. So far, however there is no evidence that the corona virus is also transmitted to pets .
First case in Saarland confirmed
In Saarland, an infection with the new corona virus was found for the first time. The Saarland Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday. (AP)
Since we will only have a result of the quick test of the member in question this evening, @cdu_fraktion_th has decided that none of the colleagues will still be taking appointments today. We want to minimize the risk of a possible spread.
– Andreas Bühl on Twitter (@buehlandreas) https://twitter.com/Buehlandreas/status/1234850798909169664
The situation created by the outbreak of the corona virus is changing rapidly. This creates risks for the economic outlook and for the functioning of the financial markets. The ECB is closely monitoring these developments and their impact on the economy, medium-term inflation and the transmission of monetary policy. The ECB is ready to take appropriate and targeted measures where necessary and appropriate to the underlying risks.
ECB chief Christine Lagarde
US Federal Reserve surprisingly cuts interest rates due to corona virus
The US Federal Reserve has because of the emerging economic effects of coronavirus your key interest rate surprisingly around half a percentage point lowered. The key interest rate is now in the corridor from 1 to 1,25 percent, the Federal Reserve (Fed) announced on Tuesday. (AP)
All-clear on cruise ship: Corona test was negative
The two Germans who were tested for the Corona virus in Norway are not infected. The authorities in Haugesund announced this in the afternoon. A German cruise ship with had been in the western Norwegian coastal town since yesterday passengers on board because the two passengers in Germany had had contact with an infected person and her Condition first had to be clarified. The quick test came back negative.
Macron announces the confiscation of all protective masks in France
French President Emmanuel Macron has announced on Twitter that it intends to confiscate all protective masks in France – from inventory and production. The masks would then be made available to those affected and medical personnel.
According to the Ministry of Health, the number of deaths increased as a result of this Virus in France on four and that of the infected on 204. Finally, be that Virus in a deceased 92) year olds in Brittany have been found the Ministry said. Previously there were two more French and one Chinese tourist died of coronavirus. (AFP)
Saudi Arabia advises against traveling to Germany
Because of the spread of the Coronavirus has Saudi Arabia discouraged from trips to Germany and France . The Saudi Ministry of Health had previously recommended that the virus not be used to travel to Italy or Japan if possible. The Kingdom had already stopped traveling to China, where Sars-CoV-2 had broken out, several weeks ago.
Saudi Arabia had on Monday announced the first coronavirus case . The man entered Iran via Bahrain and his condition was stable, a spokesman for the Saudi Ministry of Health said on Tuesday. (AP)
