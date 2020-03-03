suspicion-not-confirmed-in-cdu-mps-from-thuringia

WHO: “Containment is possible” The head of the World Health Organization WHO, Tedros Adhanom, has announced that of the people infected with the coronavirus around 3.4 percent died . This means that the rate of serbility is significantly higher than for flu infections , where it is far less than one percent.

At the same time, after all, What you know so far, the coronavirus less contagious than the flu virus. With the flu, infected people who are not yet ill are strong spreaders. “That doesn't seem to be the case with the corona virus,” Tedros said on Tuesday in his daily management report.

Figures from China suggested that only one Percent of coronavirus-infected people developed no symptoms at all, and that most of the known cases showed symptoms within two days , says Tedros.

As the third important He called the difference the fact that you already have vaccines and treatments for the flu. However, there are currently about 20 Coronavirus vaccines in development.

The fourth difference between the two infections was that one would not even try to contain the flu because it was simply impossible. At Covid – 19 on the other hand, you can and should try by following contagion routes – this prevents infections and saves lives. “Containment is possible,” emphasized Tedros.

In summary, he says that you can Covid – 19 not exactly like the flu to treat. “But there are enough parallels so that the countries don't have to start from scratch . “