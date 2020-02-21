Surprising Growth in Digital Payment Market 2020-2026 by top key players like Aliant Payment Systems, Aurus Inc., Adyen N.V., Authorize.Net, Financial Software & Systems Pvt. Ltd., ACI Worldwide Inc., Dwolla, Inc.

Digital payments are technically defined as any payments made using digital instruments. In digital payment, the payer and the payee, both use electronic modes to send and receive money. No hard cash is used. The digital payment market is likely to witness a major boost owing to convince it offers to the customers. Clients need not to convey money with them and they can convey their ATM any place they need.

Market Research Inc has titled a new research report named as Digital Payment Market to its ever-expanding database. The report elucidates this through a series of channels which include data ranging from elementary information to an irrefutable forecast. The data can thus be used to augment a company’s standing in the global market. The Digital Payment Market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of +18%. The base year considered for the study is 2018 and the forecast period considered is 2019 To 2025.

Major Key player:

Aliant Payment Systems, Aurus Inc., Adyen N.V., Authorize.Net, Financial Software & Systems Pvt. Ltd., ACI Worldwide Inc., Dwolla, Inc., PayPal Holdings, Inc., Novatti Group Limited, Worldline, Total System Services, Inc., Wirecard AG, WEX Inc., PayU Group, Paysafe Holdings U.K. Limited, Global Payments Inc., and YapStone, Inc.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.

Digital Payment Market: Product Segment Analysis

on-premise

cloud

Digital Payment Market: Application Segment Analysis

retail and e-commerce Banking

Financial, and Insurance Services (BFSI)

healthcare

telecom and information technology

media & entertainment

Highlighted points of the global market research report:

It includes global market driving and restraining factors

It offers business profiles of various global investors

Analysis of micro and macro-economic factors impacting on the global market

The report clearly shows that the Digital Payment industry has achieved remarkable progress since 2019 with numerous significant developments boosting the growth of the market. This report is prepared based on a detailed assessment of the industry by experts. To conclude, stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other experts in search of factual data on supply, demand, and future predictions would find the report valuable.

