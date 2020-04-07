supposedly-faster-than-the-light

Almost exactly a year ago, a picture from the vastness of space fascinated people all over the world. It was taken with the “Event Horizon Telescope” (EHT) and for the first time showed a phenomenon that astronomers could only paint pictures of before: the outline of a black hole. The EHT is now publishing new, no less spectacular pictures of an event triggered by the gravitational forces of a black hole: a jet.

The EHT researchers used radio waves from telescopes eight far apart places on earth had been caught. Taken together, these eight correspond to a radio telescope with a collecting area that is roughly the size of earth. With this trick, the radio waves captured by the EHT can depict even very distant celestial objects with astonishing sharpness – just like reading a newspaper in New York from Berlin.

A picture of a phenomenon five billion light years away

The black hole in the galaxy M 87, which the EHT depicted last year, is approximately 55 Millions of light years away. The current images come from a celestial object that is almost a hundred times further, five billion light years away from us: the Quasar 3C 279. “Quasar” is an artificial word that summarizes the observed properties of this type of celestial object: They look like stars that also emit radio waves, so they are “quasi-stellar radio sources”.

In truth, however, quasars are not stars, but the hot, bright centers of distant galaxies. Quasars are among the most luminous celestial objects we know. For at least 20 years, astronomers have been almost certain to have found the energy source for their great luminosity: In In the middle of each quasar sits a huge supermassive black hole. The mass of the black hole of 3C 279 should be about a billion times the mass of the sun.

The 12 APEX telescope on the Chajnantor plateau in Chile is one of the eight based on the observations of 3C 279 … Photo: Carlos A. Durán, European Southern Observatory (ESO)

This is how a quasar power station works: attracted and accelerated by the gigantic gravity in the vicinity of a black hole, gas and dust rushes continuously towards the black hole. Because of its angular momentum, however, matter does not flow directly into the black hole. Rather, a so-called accretion disk is created, in which the material falls towards the black hole swirling ever faster. The swirling fall of matter in the gravitational field of the black hole releases large amounts of gravitational energy.

Outbreaks of gamma rays

And this is exactly the energy source for the unimaginable luminosity of the radiation of a quasar. “Thanks to strong magnetic fields in the jet base, the gravitational energy of the material flowing from the accretion disk onto the central source is converted into electromagnetic waves that are emitted in a wide range of wavelengths – from short-wave X-ray and UV light to visible light and radio waves” Eduardo Ros from the Max Planck Institute for Radio Astronomy (MPIfR) in Bonn, one of the co-authors of the study, described the process. “Again and again one even observes outbreaks of hard, extremely short-wave gamma radiation.” On average, a quasar like 3C 279 shines brighter than many trillion suns together.

In the inner areas of the accretion disk of a quasar near the black hole, the matter consists of a hot plasma of positively charged ions and negatively charged electrons. The rapidly moving charge carriers build up strong magnetic fields. And these magnetic fields conversely influence the movements of the plasma flowing towards the black hole.

The consequence of these complex and far from fully understood interactions between magnetic fields and plasma is: Shortly before its final crash into the black hole, part of the plasma is redirected. Accelerated and bundled by magnetic fields, it shoots vertically out of the accretion disk in two opposite jets. The jets can reach a few thousand light years long and the speed of matter in a jet can almost reach the speed of light.

Sharpness never reached before

Exactly such a jet from the accretion disk of the Quasar 3C 279 is now shown by the new images of the EHT in previously “unsurpassed sharpness “- announces the MPIfR. Radio waves from the jet from 3C 279 served as the basis for the images. They were emitted by electrons in the jet, which were forced on magnetic paths by magnetic fields and reached speeds close to the speed of light.

As a result, the electrons emitted so-called synchrotron radiation in the form of radio waves, which five billion years later were picked up by the EHT radio telescopes. The data contained in the weak and noisy radio waves were read out and processed into images of the jet using tedious data analysis with the supercomputers of the Bonn MPIfR and the MIT Haystack Observatory in the USA.

“We have 3C 279 with its black hole in the center and the jet emanating from there So far, it has been selected as the perhaps most studied and understood active galaxy nucleus, ”said Jae-Young Kim from the MPIfR, who heads the research project, the Tagesspiegel. “But only with the highest angular resolution that is currently possible in astronomy can we gain an insight into the special appearance and even more, into the complicated dynamics of the plasma in the central region of the source.”

Faster than the light? A delusion!

Surprisingly, some of the structures observed in the jet seem to move at above-light speed. Should, for example, the laws of Einstein's Theory of Relativity, in which the speed of light is universal, should no longer apply in the area of ​​super massive black holes such as Quasar 3C 279 valid maximum speed is? But on closer inspection, the speed of light in a quasar's jet turns out to be a kind of optical illusion. It always arises when the stream of matter of a jet as with 3C 279 happens to be approaching us almost exactly.

Even striking structures in the jet, such as bright bubbles, come closer to us every day. This also shortens the flight times of light from them to us. The information about the respective positions of the bubbles in the jet reaches us earlier and earlier compared to the previous day. Because of this time-of-flight effect of the light, we see their movement like in fast motion. The radio waves arriving at us from the Quasar 3C jet 279 give us the impression that the speeds are almost 20 times higher than the speed of light.

In contrast to this amazing effect, there are many other processes in and still largely puzzling about a quasar. It is particularly difficult to understand what is happening in those quasar regions where the jets are catapulted out of their accretion disks. The EHT images now obtained, for example, suggest that the jet from Quasar 3C 279 is twisted when it emerges from the accretion disk.

A counterpoint to the pandemic

“It is very unusual for us to see the relativistic plasma beam emanating from the central black hole in this Observing shape – that requires theoretical models with a rotating central source and an accretion disk in order to twist the jet so much, ”says Jae-Young Kim. In other words, the black hole in 3C 279 may be rotating.

“I hope that our work and right now these results about the Quasar 3C 279 people will be fascinated even in difficult times, ”says Anton Zensus, MPIfR Director and Chairman of the EHT Collaboration Council. “Perhaps it is a small, positive counterpoint to the many important and worrying messages that we all receive from around the world every day.”