Supply Chain as a Service (SCaaS) market is expected to reach $ 12.21 billion by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period. Growing need among enterprises to optimize supply chain processes would fuel the market growth, says Absolute Markets Insights

The latest market study added by Absolute Markets Insights to its extensive repository contains brief and concise information on Supply Chain as a Service (SCaaS) market. The report is structured in a way that it helps readers make erudite decisions in the businesses. The research report also offers an in-depth analysis of various market segments such as type, size, applications, and end-users. It covers different aspects of the market sector which can be identified as significant market driving and restraining factors.

In terms of revenue, the global Supply Chain as a Service (SCaaS) market is anticipated to reach US$ 12.21 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period. Supply Chain as a Service (SCaaS) is an innovative model that is witnessing adoption from Enterprises around the world. Enterprises are investing heavily in partnering with service providers to support a particular or multiple areas of supply chain which includes procurement, logistics, planning and forecasting, warehouse and inventory management and many more. Supply Chain as a Service helps the companies to reduce time to market by providing accurate sales forecast of the product and reliable logistics solution. Adoption from consumer durables and retail sector would increase over the forecasted period as many enterprises from these industry verticals have multinational reach which demands an optimize supply chain.

Competitive landscape of the global Supply Chain as a Service (SCaaS) market has been studied by elaborating significant players operating in the global regions. The finding of this statistical report not only provides guidelines for improving the growth of the companies but also provides effective indicators to help plan future market expansions. Furthermore, the study also discusses various strategies and standard operating procedures implemented by top-notch market companies.

Key Findings of the Report:

Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period owing to increasing manufacturing activities along with improving infrastructure facilities. Tata Consultancy Service Limited, based in India is engaged in providing solutions and services for supply chain as a service to different industry verticals.

Some of the players operating in the supply chain as a service (SCaaS) market are A.P. Moller – Maersk, Accenture, DHL International GmbH, Entercoms, GEP, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Zensar Technologies Ltd, Celestica Inc., amongst others.

Supply Chain as a Service (SCaaS) market:

By Offerings

Solutions

Services

By Applications

Procurement

Logistics

Planning and Forecasting

Warehouse and Inventory Management

Others

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Industry Verticals

Consumer Goods and Retail

Automotive and Manufacturing

Oil and Gas

Chemicals

Government and Defense

IT and Telecom

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

