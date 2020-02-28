supermarkets-report-the-first-hamster-purchases

The fear of the corona virus has already led to hamster purchases in parts of Germany. Supermarkets and discounters report this on request of the daily mirror. One cannot yet speak of a widespread trend. In many regions, however, durable food and hygiene products are in higher demand than usual,

Aldi emphasizes in a message that the spread of the coronavirus is taken very seriously and potential effects on business are being examined , The supply of the branches is currently guaranteed, but larger purchases in some stores could lead to products being temporarily out of stock.

The Rewe Group is currently occasionally selling more durable food and canned goods than usual. However, the company does not consider it necessary to make fundamental changes to the ranges of the Rewe and Penny stores.

The Lidl discounter also has significantly more sales in some regions and branches. In particular, articles from the dry range such as canned goods and pasta, but also toilet paper and disinfectants, are in greater demand. The company is working intensively with its suppliers to ensure the supply of goods.

Special shifts at manufacturers of face masks

In the drugstores, the face masks and Disinfectant scarce. Protective masks are almost no longer available at the dm chain, says managing director Kerstin Erbe. The situation with competitors Rossmann and Müller looks similar. Pharmacies are also affected by supply shortages. The manufacturers simply cannot keep up with the production.

“The global demand for disinfectants has increased exponentially,” says Reckitt-Benckiser. The company is behind the “Sagrotan” brand. Because of the expansion of the corona virus, hygiene and medical manufacturers are now driving special shifts. A spokesman for the parent company, Paul Hartmann, said that Bode Chemie is now also working on the weekend. Bode Chemie produces the disinfectant Sterillium, which is used in hospitals and medical practices.

Smaller manufacturers are overwhelmed by the increased demand. The pharmacy wholesaler Wepa is currently not accepting orders for its own disinfectant. Already existing orders cannot be guaranteed to be delivered on time, according to a message from the company.

“We do not offer room for price inflation”

Where there is a shortage, there are always people who try to capitalize on it. This can be observed in online marketplaces such as Amazon and Ebay. There, companies as well as private traders are currently offering face masks and disinfectants at horrific prices. 50 simple masks cost up to 90 euros. At mail-order pharmacies, identical models are listed for a little more than five euros.

Amazon is now actively taking action against these providers. “We have no room for price inflation,” said a company spokesman when asked by Tagesspiegel. In line with the long-standing sales guidelines, tens of thousands of these offers have recently been blocked or removed. “We are disappointed with unfair attempts to artificially increase the prices of basic products in a global health crisis,” it says. Benefit virus. Franconian Sandler AG produces the nonwoven fabric for face masks. Business has been booming for a few weeks now. The company delivered fleece for five million masks every day, a company spokesman said at the request of the Bavarian radio. So far, the production of the mask fleece was rather a side business. Now they are also supplying customers in China.