Super absorbent polymers (SAP) Market 2020 Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD., BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, SUMITOMO SEIKA CHEMICALS CO.,LTD.

super absorbent polymers (SAP) market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 14.83 billion by 2026.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD., BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, SUMITOMO SEIKA CHEMICALS CO.,LTD., LG Chem, Sanyo Chemical Industries, Ltd., Formosa Korea, Yixing Danson Technology, Satellite Science & Technology Co., Ltd., Kao Corporation among others.

Superabsorbent polymer is a polymer which is made by partially bridging the soluble polymers. It has a 3-dimmensional net structure which has a huge number of hydrophilic groups. It absorbs clean water which amounts to various hundred times of its weight. It is used for sanitary items such as pads for women and diapers for babies.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for diapers drives the market growth

Increasing focus on the effective management of irrigation water is propelling the market growth

High demand of bio-based super absorbent polymers is expected to boost the market

Market Restraints:

Matured market for diapers in developed economies is hampering the market

Fluctuations in raw material prices is restricting the market growth

Strengthening of regulations of disposal of super absorbent polymers restricts the market

Segmentation: Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market

By Type

Sodium Polyacrylate

Polyacrylate/Polyacrylamide Copolymer

Others

By Application

Personal Hygiene

Agriculture

Medical

Industrial

Others

