“summer-fairy-tale”-process-is-supposed-to-take-place-despite-the-corona-virus

The “summer fairy tale” trial against three former officials of the German Football Association is scheduled to begin on Monday, according to the Swiss “Tagesanzeiger”. Accordingly, the former DFB presidents Theo Zwanziger and Wolfgang Niersbach as well as ex-DFB general secretary Horst R. Schmidt had requested the stay of the Bellinzona trial due to the spread of Sars-CoV-2, but the court had rejected these postponement requests. The first of twelve trial days is scheduled for next Monday, and former Swiss Fifa general secretary Urs Linsi is also charged.

The Federal Criminal Court initially did not comment on Thursday. The court is under time pressure: at the latest on 27. April, a first instance judgment must be made, otherwise the statute of limitations will apply. The Swiss government recently announced a ban on all events with more than 1000 visitors. Bellinzona is only around 50 kilometers from the Italian border region, in which numerous cases of the coronavirus have been registered.

The quartet Zwanziger, Niersbach, Schmidt and Linsi is accused in the course of awarding the World Cup 2006 unfaithful business management. All have always rejected the allegations. Ex-Fifa boss Joseph Blatter, Günter Netzer and then World Cup organizer Franz Beckenbauer were invited as witnesses. The case against Beckenbauer in the matter was severed due to his state of health. The DFB appears in the process as a private plaintiff.

The background is the dubious cash flow of 6.7 million euros from the years 2002 and 2005. Beckenbauer had 2002 received a loan of this amount from entrepreneur Robert Louis-Dreyfus. The money subsequently flowed to Qatar in the accounts of the then FIFA official Mohammed bin Hammam. The repayment to Louis-Dreyfus three years later was processed through a DFB account via FIFA. (dpa / Tsp)