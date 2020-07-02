Sugar-Based Excipients Market Growth Outlook and Opportunities By Key Players Ashland Inc. (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), MEGGLE AG (Germany)

Sugar-Based Excipients Market accounted to USD 935.5 million in 2018 constantly growing at a CAGR of 4.4% and expected to reach about 1320 million during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

The data and information included in this Sugar-Based Excipients market report helps businesses take sound decisions and plan about the advertising and sales promotion strategy more successfully. This report also includes strategic profiling of key players in the market, systematic analysis of their core competencies, and draws a competitive landscape for the healthcare industry. In addition, report is generated by keeping in mind all the major aspects of the market research that brings market landscape comprehensibly into focus. Market research report acts as a backbone for the growth of any business, be it a small size or large size.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global sugar-based excipients market are Roquette Frères (France), DFE Pharma (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Ashland Inc. (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), MEGGLE AG (Germany), Associated British Foods Plc (U.K.), Cargill, Inc. (U.S.), Colorcon, Inc. (U.S.), FMC Corporation (U.S.),The Lubrizol Corporation (U.S.), MB Sugars & Pharmaceuticals (India), Citron Scientific (India), Harshad Agencies (India), Emilio Castelli (Italy), New Zealand Pharmaceuticals Limited (New Zealand), IMCD Pharma (Spain), Pfanstiehl, Inc. (Europe) among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Roquette acquired a majority of shares in Crest Cellulose. The formation of this joint-venture will strengthen Roquette’s position as a major supplier to the pharmaceutical industry and a global leader in superior natural-based pharmaceutical excipients.

On April 3rd 2019, The Lubrizol Corporation launched its multifunctional, 2-in-1 rheology modifier, Carbopol® Style 2.0 polymer. This recent development provides rheology modification, as well as light to medium styling hold. It will reduce or eliminate the need for Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) or fixatives.

Segmentation: Global Sugar-Based Excipients Market

By Product

Actual Sugars

Sugar Alcohols

Artificial Sweeteners

By Type

Powders/Granules

Direct Compression Sugars

Crystals

Syrups

By Functionality

Fillers & Diluents

Flavoring Agents

Tonicity Agents

By Formulation

Oral Formulations

Parenteral Formulations

Topical Formulations

By Geography

Nort America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa



