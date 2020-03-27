World
“Suddenly we are all the same”
Stefan Hermanns analyzes again why the former Hertha- Captain at the old workplace is important again and why Friedrich could be a logical candidate for the position of team manager or sports director:
Arne Friedrich has experienced Jürgen Klinsmann and his rousing nature in his time as a soccer player. So in late November he shouldn't have been too surprised by the enthusiasm of his former national team. Klinsmann had asked Friedrich to his hotel to apply for a position as Performance Manager at Hertha BSC.
Ibisevic: “Suddenly we are all the same”
Captain Vedad Ibisevic from Bundesliga club Hertha BSC tries to learn positive lessons from the Corona Draw crisis. “Suddenly we're all the same. Maybe we'll take that with us in the future, ”said the 35 – Yearlings in an interview on the club's homepage on Friday. Nobody can hide from the virus. “This virus knows no nationality, no religion and no skin color.”
The 35 – year old is like one of the rest of the team due to a positive finding Coronavirus professional in home quarantine. Time enough to devote yourself to things that are otherwise neglected – like the family. “Because of football, I can't always spend so much time with them. Of course I'm enjoying it very intensely now, ”said the striker.
The father of three mostly plays football with his son Ismail in the garden. “In any case, at eight he is already better than I was then,” reports the former national team player of Bosnia-Herzegovina, who also fights boredom in his own four walls with gardening.
Ibisevic is particularly worried about older people like his parents in the difficult times. “We now have to protect the elderly and people with a pre-existing condition – and if that means that we simply don't leave the house for this, then we just stay at home,” the family man warned. (dpa)
Image: Friedrich should be promoted to sports director
Bundesliga club Hertha BSC wants to continue working with Arne Friedrich in the future. According to the “Bild” newspaper, the 40 – Yearlings rise to sports director with the Berliners. “We will be talking to Arne soon about the expiring agreement. We are very satisfied with his work, we would like to continue working with Arne and move him to a different position, “said Herthas sports director Michael Preetz the” Bild “.
Former international Friedrich was over Trainer Jürgen Klinsmann who later resigned as Performance Manager. The job for the former Hertha captain was created especially at the urging of Klinsmann. “I have a very close exchange with Arne. He is at the training ground with us every day and should act as a link between the team cabin and the club management, ”said Manager Preetz. (dpa)
Nouri: “Open and transparent”
Coach Alexander Nouri sees his position with the players of Hertha BSC also through the announced farewell after this Season not affected. The coach told “Bild” (Thursday) that he “was not at all worried about the fact that manager Michael Preetz had announced that he would fill the post for the coming season as a so-called“ lame duck ” ). “I am one hundred percent sure that every player can correctly assess how serious the situation for the club is and will therefore give everything.”
A good week ago, Managing Director Preetz had publicly stated that that the current coaching team knew that the club would be betting on a new team for next season. “Our exchange is very open and transparent. Everything is fine, ”said Nouri, who came to the Berliners as Jürgen Klinsmann's assistant. “It is important that we achieve our goals together – to keep the class.”
During the interruption due to the coronavirus crisis, Hertha lies at six Points ahead of the relegation zone in place 13. The Presidium of the German Football League had another game break on Tuesday until at least 30. April recommended. (dpa)
Quarantine currently looks like this at Hertha BSC:
Herthas professionals have not been allowed to use their apartments for a week leave. Marius Wolf does sport anyway – to the neighbors' sorrow not just virtual.
Stay fit with Hertha
“Only we don't go outside”
Hertha BSC wants to help with the Corona crisis with a special shirt. Half of the selling price of the shirts with the slogan “We just don't go outside” should go to the Corona Emergency Aid Fund of the German Red Cross, the club said on Tuesday. Hertha had previously launched a Facebook group called “Herthaner Help”. Singer Frank Zander had redrafted his Hertha anthem at the weekend because of the restrictions caused by the new corona virus: Instead of “Just go home …”, the Berliner now sings “We just don't go outside”. (dpa)
Vice-Captain Stark cooks in quarantine
Hertha's Vice-Captain defender Niklas Stark has on responsibility for people in times of the corona crisis pointed out. “I have grandparents myself, but I also have a friend who has one Had previous illness. I don't want to be responsible for the virus transmitted unnoticed, “said the 24 – Yearlings in an interview on the Club homepage.
The team has been there for almost a week now including trainer and supervisor team based on a positive result at one Coronavirus professional in home quarantine. Stark has now got used to the situation. “Even if they don't, of course is nice because I feel a little locked up, ”he admitted. The time in his own four walls he spends doing sports, watching films or cooking. “I definitely cook more if you do what I do in the kitchen can call cooking, ”said the international. (with dpa)
Marius Wolf “somehow keeps himself in a good mood”
Marius Wolf is currently in domestic quarantine like the entire Hertha BSC team – and is also fighting against monotony. “You just keep yourself in a good mood,” said the defender in an Instagram video by Sky moderator Riccardo Basile on Saturday evening and said to a question: “The day before yesterday I was almost ten hours on the PlayStation.” His day is Currently mainly doing sports, playing on the video console and watching films.
After a positive finding on the corona virus in a player of the Hertha professional team, the license player squad as well as the coaching and Function team one 14 – daily quarantine arranged. This will be maintained even after all tests by the other professional team have been negative. Among other things, the players keep fit on spinning bikes. (dpa)
Marcelinho raves about Hertha
Even with more than two dozen stations in his football career, Hertha BSC will always have a special place in the heart for club legend Marcelinho. “For me, Berlin is like a second home and Hertha is the club that I appreciate most in my career. That was a fantastic five years, ”said the Brazilian, who a week ago was just 44 years had stopped, the “picture on Sunday”. “I always look at the results and in the table how Hertha played. I empathize when the team loses and am happy when they win. “ (dpa)
“We just don't go outside”
Hertha's players call #stayathome under the hashtag At the moment, to avoid leaving your home to slow down the spread of the coronavirus. Frank Zander agrees on the right song.
No other Hertha player infected
The Berliners report this on Twitter. However, the domestic quarantine still applies:
Only stay at home
Creativity is not necessarily one of the most important virtues in the football business. These days, however, many professionals are forced to rely on it, like so many people. It's about such important questions as how to manage the day well when you have to or want to stay at home.
Daily mirror | Katrin Schulze
Annual closing until April 3
Ingo Schiller on the situation at the office:
“The operation at Hertha BSC will of course be maintained, but the first measure is that we are up to and including April 3 2020 have ordered company holidays, we have also ordered an investment and spending stop in addition to a travel and contact stop, even if we currently do not have to issue any layoffs, we are considering measures such as short-time work. All departments are also called on to highlight potential savings. “
Schiller on the financial situation:
“Thanks to the entry of the strategic partner Tennor last summer, our situation at Hertha BSC is significantly better in terms of liquidity than at many other clubs.”
“There are nine games left, including four home games. There are two aspects to this: the TV money for these nine games as a whole and the revenue in the areas of viewers and hospitality. In terms of TV revenue alone, these nine games make Hertha BSC round 18 million euros, to name a few times . The loss of spectator and hospitality income would then be countered by savings in the stadium rental, but it is clear that this also results in a significant negative amount. “
Preetz about a possible salary waiver of the professionals:
“The fact that the players are all in quarantine at home does not make the exchange of information easier, but it is clear that we are already having discussions about this internally.”
Preetz about the quarantine of the players:
“All players are supplied with spinning bikes, have their heart rate monitors and are provided with individual training plans by our athletics trainer. There are also programs for stabilization. But it is also clear that this is primarily about measures to maintain fitness. “
“It is currently planned that the players will come together again for team training after the two-week quarantine. According to the current status that would be on 31. March 2020. The training sessions would then initially be carried out in camera. But as I said, that is the current status. We can not all 100 Percent estimate how the situation will develop until then. “
Not only technically adept at the ball
The football-free time is also spent by the Hertha professionals juggling holy gra … er a roll of toilet paper.
Less rent for the Olympic Stadium
Herthas BSC as the main tenant of the Olympic Stadium is to reduce the financial consequences of lost games due to Corona crisis, a rent reduction by Timo Rohwedder, head of the Berlin Olympic Stadium, has been offered. “One can assume that we are striving for a partnership-based solution with Hertha. We can't charge anything put what was not provided, “said Rohwedder the “Bild” newspaper.
The club has a rental agreement for the Olympic Stadium to 2025 signed and paid a little more than five Million euros per year. The Berlin Senate the sports business in the City to 19. April stopped. Should Hertha in times of Coronavirus pandemic are still allowed to play home games in the current season, only ghost games are likely. Income failed Ticket sales gone. “Even with a ghost game, we'll be fine not claim a full rental price, ”announced Rowedder. (with dpa)
Who follows Nouri?
It is known that Hertha is in talks with Niko Kovac. The former Bayern coach would be the ideal solution. But Bruno Labbadia has also dealt with the management of the club.
Preetz confirms coach change
Hertha BSC will part with Alexander Nouri as head coach after the end of this season. Manager Michael Preetz confirmed this in a podcast of the “Bild” newspaper. The sports director of the Berlin Bundesliga soccer team wanted to keep to himself what aspects would play a role in filling the post over the next few days and weeks.