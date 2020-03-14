Succinic Acid Market is Booming | Anhui Sunsing Chemicals Co., Ltd., an qing he xing chemical corporation limited., BioAmber, GC Innovation America, Gadiv Petrochemical Industries Ltd

Global Succinic Acid Market By Type (Bio- Based Succinic Acid, Petro- Based Succinic Acid), End- Use (Industrial, Food & Beverages, Coatings, Pharmaceutical, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Succinic Acid Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 130.65 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 223.97 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.97% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Succinic Acid market report assists businesses in correct direction by giving insights about products, market, customers, competitors and marketing strategy at exact time. The report also analyses various inhibitors as well as motivators of the market in both quantitative and qualitative manners to provide accurate information to the end users. These calculations will provide you estimations about how the Succinic Acid market is going to perform in the forecast years by informing you what the market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are. This Succinic Acid market research report endows with the productive ideas which in turn help to make the product more effective and striking in the competitive market.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Anhui Sunsing Chemicals Co., Ltd., an qing he xing chemical corporation limited., BioAmber, GC Innovation America, Gadiv Petrochemical Industries Ltd., KAWASAKI KASEI CHEMICALS, NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD., Reverdia, Shangdong Yuhang Chemical Co.,Ltd., Shangdong Lixing Chemical Co.,Ltd, Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corporation., Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporations.

Succinic acid is a dicarboxylic acid which is used a chemical intermediate in medicine, to make perfume esters and for the manufacture of lacquers. The name is derived from the latin word succinum meaning amber and is also known as ‘spirit of amber’. They have many biological roles in living organisms as they take the form of an anion which is a component of citric acid and which are capable of donating electron to the electron transfer chain. They are also used as a flavouring agent in foods and beverages and also as a intermediates for dyes, lacquers, metal treatment chemicals etc.

Market Drivers:

They are used in the manufacturing of sedatives, antipasmers, anrhoers, contraceptives and cancer-curing treatments.

In food & beverage industry they are used as an acidifier.

Market Restraints:

The R&D cost for the succinic acid is very high which the major factor restraining growth of the market.

Segmentation: Global Succinic Acid Market

By Type Bio- Based Succinic Acid Petro- Based Succinic Acid

By End- Use Industrial Food & Beverages Coatings Pharmaceutical Others

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



