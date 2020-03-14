Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials Market to Register Remarkable Growth by 2026 | Cabot Corporation, Aspen Aerogels Inc., TechnipFMC plc, Advanced Insulation Limited, BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company

Global Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials Market By Type (Epoxy, Silicone Rubber, Polyurethane, Polypropylene, Aerogel, Others), Application (Equipment, Pipe Cover, Field Joints, Pipe-In-Pipe, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global subsea thermal insulation materials market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 75.65 million in 2018 to a projected value of USD 102.58 million by 2026

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Cabot Corporation, Aspen Aerogels Inc., TechnipFMC plc, Advanced Insulation Limited, BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Ameriforge Group Inc., Trelleborg AB (publ), SHAWCOR, Tenaris, Aegion Corporation, Balmoral Group Holdings Ltd, Engineered Syntactic Systems and Materia Inc.

Subsea thermal insulation is the process of maintaining the desired composite temperature of the materials undersea so that there is no formation of hydrate plugs or waxes in the pipes and tanks. Non-applicability of thermal insulation results in cooling of oils and gases extracted resulting in formulation of waxes causing blockages in the entire structure. This type of insulation involves covering the entire inner portion of the structure with modified chemicals and materials causing the temperature to remain constant.

Market Drivers:

Recovering energy extraction industry

Rise in prevalence of offshore oil & gas extraction methods and processes

Market Restraints:

Fluctuation and vulnerable nature of prices of crude oil; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation: Global Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials Market

By Type Epoxy Silicone Rubber Polyurethane Polypropylene Aerogel Others

By Application Equipment Pipe Cover Field Joints Pipe-In-Pipe Others







Market definition of the global Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials market along with the analysis of different influencing factors like drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Extensive research on the competitive landscape of global Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials market.

Identification and analysis of micro and macro factors that are and will effect on the growth of the market.

A comprehensive list of key market players operating in the global Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials

Analysis of the different market segments such as type, size, applications, and end-users.

It offers a descriptive analysis of demand-supply chaining in the global Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials

Statistical analysis of some significant economics facts

Figures, charts, graphs, pictures to describe the market clearly.

