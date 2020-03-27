SUBSCRIBER DATA MANAGEMENT MARKET GROWING POPULARITY AND EMERGING TRENDS GLOBALLY |ORACLE, AMDOCS, CISCO, COMPUTARIS, OPENWAVE MOBILITY, INC., ZTE CORPORATION., ECHO360, SONIC FOUNDRY, AND MORE

Subscriber Data Management Market research report has several benefits which can be projected to varied aspects of ICT industry. It helps to outline target audiences for the clients before launching any advertising campaign. This market report makes it easy to gather industry information more quickly. Moreover, Subscriber Data Management Market report serves the purpose of validating the information that has been gathered through internal or primary research. With Subscriber Data Management Market report, you can effectively gain a holistic view of the market and then also benchmark all the companies in the ICT industry.

Global subscriber data management market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 17.62% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Global subscriber data management market are Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., HMD Global, Oracle, Amdocs, Cisco, Computaris, Openwave Mobility, Inc., ZTE Corporation., Echo360, Sonic Foundry, Vbrick, Qumu Enterprise Video, VIDIZMO LLC., Optiva, Inc., ALE International, Charter Communications.

Market Definition:

Subscriber Data Management (SDM) centralizes profile data in a single virtual data store across portable and connected networks. The management of subscriber data – such as network verification and the relation of users, related transaction designs, balances, application status – is essential for providers trying to seek to manipulate this data and eventually enhance customer satisfaction and push additional income.

Market Drivers:

Growing subscriber request for LTE and Volte is propelling the growth of the market

Arrangement of Internet Protocol Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) is boosting the growth of the market

Activity of Telcos in the direction of NFV is contributing to the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Complexity in design is hindering the growth of the market

Lack of trust and privacy issues is restricting the growth of the market.

Delay in response time due to a centralized database hampers the market growth

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Return Path, which is a leading email solution provider currently revealed latest functions to improve its innovative mail service provider-specific alternative. The Return Path Partner Platform is the first and the only spam filtering platform intended to provide ESPs with both the ability to fix and track spam filtering problems actively throughout the whole customer environment.

In May 2019, Nokia implemented a cloud-based Subscriber Data Management system that will allow Vodafone Egypt to provide its 4G customers with innovative facilities. With this deployment, they manage its subscriber data and verification from a central location across all systems irrespective of how they are fixed or mobile and provide better network effectiveness and faster new services emergence.

