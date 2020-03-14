Styrene Isoprene Styrene (SIS) Market By Top Leading Key Players Like KRATON CORPORATION, China Petrochemical Corporation, LCY GROUP, TSRC, Versalis, ZEON CORPORATION

Global Styrene Isoprene Styrene (SIS) Market By Type (Linear, Radial, Other), Applications (Pressure Sensitive Adhesives, Coatings, Film, Flexi- Printing Plate, Hygiene, Labels, Tapes, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global styrene isoprene styrene (SIS) market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 10.15% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Technological advancement and rising applications of SIS are the factor for the growth of this market.Styrene Isoprene Styrene (SIS) market report assists businesses in correct direction by giving insights about products, market, customers, competitors and marketing strategy at exact time. The report also analyses various inhibitors as well as motivators of the market in both quantitative and qualitative manners to provide accurate information to the end users.

These calculations will provide you estimations about how the Styrene Isoprene Styrene (SIS) market is going to perform in the forecast years by informing you what the market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are. This Styrene Isoprene Styrene (SIS) market research report endows with the productive ideas which in turn help to make the product more effective and striking in the competitive market.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, KRATON CORPORATION, China Petrochemical Corporation, LCY GROUP, TSRC, Versalis, ZEON CORPORATION, Distrupol, Eastman Chemical Company, JSR Corporation, Ineos, The Lubrizol Corporation among others.

SIS polymers are high-performance thermoplastic elastomers with a mixture of great strength, less hardness and low viscosity for simple melting or solution thermoplastic processing. They are usually based on styrene & isoprene and has the lowest viscosity and hardness as compared to all the other styrenic block copolymers. Liner and Radial are two common types of the SIS. These SIS are widely used in application such as labels, tapes, flexi- printing plate and others.

Market Drivers:

High strength and minimal viscosity of SIS are the factor for the growth of this market

They are combination of low hardness, low viscosity and high strength is another factor driving the market growth

Increasing usage of SIS in adhesives will also drive the market growth

Rising application of SIS will also contribute as a factor for the growth of this market.

Market Restraint:

High cost of the raw material will hamper the market growth

Segmentation: Global Styrene Isoprene Styrene (SIS) Market

By Type

Linear

Radial

Other

By Applications

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives

Coatings

Film

Flexi- Printing Plate

Hygiene, Labels

Tapes

Others

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy K. Belgium Spain Russia Turkey Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Egypt South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, TSRC announced the launch of their styrene-isoprene-styrene block copolymer polymer (SIS), Vector 4116N which is specially designed for label applications. It has low styrene content and a mid-to high di-block SI/SIS ratio. It has the ability to maintain the balance between the initial tack and cohesion perfectly by providing creep resistance and high flow together

In April 2015, Versalis announced that they are going to expand their elastomers corporation with Lotte Chemical by building their new manufacturing plant in South Korea. According to the deal, Versalis will provide their technologies for styrene-butadiene-styrene (SIS/SBS) and styrene-isoprene-styrene so they can develop new products for specialty hot-melt adhesives markets and other segments such as bitumen, plastic modifier, sports and others

This Styrene Isoprene Styrene (SIS) report contains market data that provides a detailed analysis of the ABC industry and its impact based on applications and on different geographical regions, and systemic analysis of growth trends and future prospects.

What the research report offers:

Market definition of the global Styrene Isoprene Styrene (SIS) market along with the analysis of different influencing factors like drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Extensive research on the competitive landscape of global Styrene Isoprene Styrene (SIS) – market.

Identification and analysis of micro and macro factors that are and will effect on the growth of the market.

A comprehensive list of key market players operating in the global Styrene Isoprene Styrene (SIS)

Analysis of the different market segments such as type, size, applications, and end-users.

It offers a descriptive analysis of demand-supply chaining in the global Styrene Isoprene Styrene (SIS)

Statistical analysis of some significant economics facts

Figures, charts, graphs, pictures to describe the market clearly.

Table of Content:

Global Styrene Isoprene Styrene (SIS) Market Research Report 2019-2026

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Styrene Isoprene Styrene (SIS) Market International Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Market.

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Styrene Isoprene Styrene (SIS) Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis of Market.

Continue To TOC…..

