Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) Market | by Major Companies: styrene butadiene styrene (SBS) market are LCY GROUP, Kraton Coporation., Grupo Dynasol, LG Chem, Versalis, Sibur, KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL

Global Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) Market By Product (Non-Oil-Extended SBS, Oil- Extended SBS), Application (Footwear, Asphalt Modification, Polymer Modification, Adhesives, Medical Devices, Electric & Electronic Devices, TPE Compounding, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global styrene butadiene styrene (SBS) market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 6906.02 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.This market report comprises of a chapter on the global market and allied companies with their profiles, which delivers essential data pertaining to their insights in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies. The whole Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) report can be divided into four major areas which include market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, and market share estimates are covered in this Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) report. To get knowledge of all the market related factors, a transparent, extensive and supreme in quality report is created.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, styrene butadiene styrene (SBS) market are LCY GROUP, Kraton Coporation., Grupo Dynasol, LG Chem, Versalis, Sibur, KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL, Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation, TSRC, Chi Mei Corporation., China Petrochemical Corporation, China National Petroleum Corporation, Basstech International, India Thermoplastics Engineers, Milagro Rubber Co., Rogitex., Solventis, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, LANXESS, among others

Styrene butadiene styrene (SBS) is a block copolymer composed of blocks that are expanded styrene and butadiene sequences connected by covalent bonds to each other. They are part of the f thermoplastic elastomers that have mechanical properties of rubbers and capabilities of thermoplasts. Non- oil extended SBS and oil- extended SBS are two products of the SB. They usually have great tensile strength, outstanding surface friction coefficient, and have good electric property. They are widely used in applications such as electric & electronic, asphalt modification, footwear, adhesives and others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand of SBS from construction and automotive industry will drive the market growth

Soft and elastic nature of SBS along with higher tack and adhesives quality will also enhance the growth of this market

Rising usage of SBS in bitumen modification application acts as a market driver

Growing demand for eco- friendly adhesives and sealants will accelerate the market growth

Market Restraints:

Fluctuation in the price of raw material will restrain the market growth

High manufacturing cost will also hamper the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) Market

By Product

Non-Oil-Extended SBS

Oil- Extended SBS

By Application

Footwear

Asphalt Modification

Polymer Modification

Adhesives

Medical Devices

Electric & Electronic Devices

TPE Compounding, Others

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy K. Belgium Spain Russia Turkey Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Egypt South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Ineos Styrolution announced the acquisition of Total’s wholly owned Chinese PS business, which consists of two production sites in Ningbo and Foshan. This acquisition will help the company to expand their PS capacity by 400 kilotonnes per annum. The main aim of the acquisition is to strengthen their position in the market and will help them to provide better services to their customers

In October 2017, Synthomer P.L.C announced that they have acquired BASF Pischelsdorf. This acquisition will help the company to enhance their SBR business and will also increase their production network for paper/packaging applications so they can expand their business in Europe

Competitive Analysis:

Global styrene butadiene styrene (SBS) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of styrene butadiene styrene (SBS) market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

For the purpose of the study, Global Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) market is segmented based on various parameters. An in-depth regional classification of the market is also included herein. The factors which are impacting the market’s growth are studied in detail. The report also presents a round-up of vulnerabilities which companies operating in the market must avoid in order to enjoy sustainable growth through the course of the forecast period.

Market opportunities are discussed in detail.

The key target audience for the market has been determined in the report.

The revenue generated by the prominent industry players has been analyzed in the report.

The market numbers have been calculated using top-down and the bottom-up approaches.

The Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) market has been analyzed using Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The market is segmented on the basis of loan type and deployment which in turn is bifurcated on regional and country level.

All the segments have been evaluated based on the present and the future trends.

The report deals with the in-depth quantitative and qualitative analyses of the Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS). The report includes the detailed company profiles of the prominent market players.

Table of Content:

Global Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) Market Research Report 2019-2026

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) Market International and China Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Market.

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis of Market.

Continue To TOC…..

