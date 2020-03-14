STRUCTURAL STEEL MARKET 2020 IMPRESSIVELY GROW IN FUTURE BY TOP COMPANIES ANALYSIS SAHAVIRIYA STEEL INDUSTRIES PLC, G STEEL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED, CAPITOL STEEL STRUCTURES, HYUNDAI STEEL

Structural steel market is expected to reach USD 173.59 billion by 2027 expanding at a rate of 5.30% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Gerdau S/A, ArcelorMittal, Tata Structura, NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION, POSCO, JSW, thyssenkrupp AG, Essar Steel, Sahaviriya Steel Industries PLC, G Steel Public Company Limited, Capitol Steel Structures, HYUNDAI STEEL, Nucor Corporation, Baosteel Co.,Ltd., China Ansteel Group Corporation Limited, SHAGANG GROUP Inc., Masteel UK Limited, Shandong Iron and Steel Group Co., Ltd., Baosteel Group Hu

Global Structural Steel Market Scope and Market Size

Global structural steel market is segmented on the basis of product, steel type, application and end use. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Structural steel market on the basis of product has been segmented as heavy sectional steel, light sectional steel and rebar. Heavy sectional steel is further sub-segmented into l shape, h shape, sheet pile, c shape, I-beam, t shape, pipe, hollow structural section (HSS) and z shape. Light sectional steel is further sub-segmented as l shape/angle, h shape, sheet pile, c shape, I-beam, t shape, pipe, hollow structural section (HSS) and z shape.

Based on steel type, the market has been segmented as alloy structure steel, carbon structure steel and others.

Structural steel market has also been segmented into residential, non-residential and industrial on the basis of application. Non-residential is sub-segmented into commercial, institutional, offices and health buildings. Industrial is further categorized as energy development, station & hangers/airports & railways, bridges and others. Energy development is further sub-segmented as onshore structure and offshore.

On the basis of end use, structural steel market is segmented as construction, transportation, machinery and others.

