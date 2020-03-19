Structural Adhesives Market Report 2020-2026 Includes Analysis According To Key Vendors like Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, SIKA AG, Huntsman International LLC., 3M, Dow The other players in the market are Illinois Tool Works

Structural Adhesives Market is expected to reach USD 18.78 billion by 2025, from USD 11.8 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

The overall Structural Adhesives market report is classified by the primitive players, application, types and geographical areas. This market document also analyzes competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. The report explains key elements such as revenue, business distribution, market share, shipment, gross profit etc. that help the readers to understand more information about industry competitors. Manufacturer can adjust production according to the conditions of demand which is evaluated in the report. It lends a hand to establish correlative relationship between the product brand and consumers’ needs and preferences.

This global Structural Adhesives market document studies the annual revenues and market developments of the major players. The report performs assessment of future trends and growth of architecture in the market. Such market research reports can be used to outline target audiences for clients before beginning any advertising campaign. This Structural Adhesives market research report explains restraints, key drivers, and industry trends that transform the international market either in a positive or negative manner. Furthermore, this market document provides readers with market insights and detailed analysis of market segments to possible micro levels.

The key players operating in the global structural adhesives market are – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, SIKA AG, Huntsman International LLC., 3M, Dow The other players in the market are Illinois Tool Works Inc., Bostik, Eastman Chemical Company, Royal Adhesives & Sealants., Scott Bader Company Ltd., Permabond LLC, SCIGRIP, L&L Products, PARSON ADHESIVES INDIA PVT. LTD, Dymax Corporation Hernon Manufacturing Inc.., Panacol-Elosol GmbH, UniSeal, Inc., Riëd B.V and many more.

Structural adhesives are defined as strong adhesives which produce a load-bearing joint. It is an adhesive which make bonds that are able to bear loads of considerable magnitude. It is applied to those adhesives that are used for engineering applications. Theyare applied below glass transition temperature. It is used in multitude of assembly operations. It has various benefits which includes easy to use, problem solving, fast deliveries, excellent service, cost savings, light-weighted and many more. It is widely applicable in energy, marine, rail, aerospace and other industries.

.Market Drivers:

Growing trend for lightweight and low carbon emitting vehicles

Pent up demand of adhesives in building & construction and wind energy applications

Huge investments in emerging economies of asia-pacific

Market Restraint:

Environmental regulation in north american and european countries for structural adhesives.

Different characteristic limitations of various adhesives such as structure, packaging and many more.

Segmentation: Global Structural Adhesives Market

By Resin

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Methyl Methacrylate

Cyanoacrylate

Others

By Substrate

Metals

Plastics

Wood

Composites

Others

By Application

Building & Construction

Bus & Truck

Automotive

Wind Energy

Marine

Rail

Aerospace

Others

